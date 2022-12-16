Cure Bowl Football

Troy quarterback Gunnar Watson (18) looks for a receiver as he is pressured by UTSA defensive lineman Joe Evans, front left, during the first half of the Cure Bowl Friday in Orlando, Fla. [AP PHOTO/JOHN RAOUX]

 John Raoux

ORLANDO, Fla. — Gunnar Watson's 12-yard scoring pass to RaJae' Johnson in the third period put No. 23 Troy ahead to stay, and the Trojans forced five turnovers in an 18-12 come-from-behind win over No. 22 UTSA in the Duluth Trading Cure Bowl on Friday.

