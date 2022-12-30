APTOPIX Orange Bowl Football

Tennessee quarterback Joe Milton III (7) runs as Clemson linebacker Wade Woodaz (17) attempts a tackle during the first half of the Orange Bowl NCAA college football game Friday in Miami Gardens, Fla. [AP PHOTO/LYNNE SLADKY]

 Lynne Sladky

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Joe Milton completed 19 of 28 passes for 251 yards and three touchdowns, and No. 6 Tennessee finished off its best season in more than two decades by topping No. 10 Clemson 31-14 in the Orange Bowl on Friday night.

