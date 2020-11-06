If improvement typically comes over the course of the season, North Alabama’s offense is on the right track, even if there are only four games on the schedule.
Taking the holistic approach, the Lions were much improved from the first game at Liberty to the second game at home against Jacksonville State.
Limit turnovers? The Lions had three costly turnovers in a 28-7 loss to Liberty and only one at the very end of the game in the 24-17 loss to JSU. Better quarterback play? Well, for starters, it helps to have both Blake Dever and Rett Files available, as both players played well against the Gamecocks. Dever threw for over 200 yards and Files threw his first touchdown pass.
However, at the midpoint — seems weird to say right? — of the fall, the Lions are pleased with the progress but seeking more, with explosive plays at the focus of the offense in taking the next step.
“We’ve got to play all four quarters and just do our jobs, honestly,” Dever said. “That’s what it comes down to, execution.”
The Lions had two weeks off in preparation for Saturday’s game at Southern Miss. Dever said it was “different” but this week there seems to be more energy and excitement with a game looming.
UNA co-offensive coordinator Tyler Rice said the biggest thing the staff wanted to focus on with the time off was to avoid trying to do too much. If the coaches get into the habit of watching too much film or game planning too much, it’s easy to get overwhelmed, Rice said.
“You start seeing different things and drive yourself crazy,” Rice said. “So that’s kind of been something that we’ve done a good job of. (The good is) it helps to sit back and go through every little thing over and over again. … That helps me sleep good at night knowing that those guys (on offense) have seen each look.”
However, in the time off, Rice and other offensive coaches have identified areas of needed improvement. The goal is to continue to take care of the ball, but also make bigger plays offensively.
Where does that start?
“We’ve got to have guys make plays,” Dever said. “The receivers, they’ve got to catch the ball and make a play. The running back (has to) hit the hole and make a cut. (We) just have to exploit them some way, somehow.”
Rice broke it down further. A lack of explosive plays through two games has some to do with how the game is called. The Lions dropped back to pass 51 times against Jacksonville State, but most throws were short and to the sideline or across the middle for a medium gain.
That’s what the game called for, Rice said. He borrowed a line he heard from Florida State offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham.
“Coaches create the one on ones, quarterbacks find the one on ones and players make the one on ones,” Rice said. “That’s what it boils down to in college football. … It’s a big emphasis, though. We’ve got to do a better job of getting the ball into our explosive players’ hands.”
