LSU is hiring Brian Kelly away from Notre Dame, a stunning move by one of the most accomplished coaches in college football jumping from the sport’s most storied program to an Southeastern Conference powerhouse.
A person familiar with the decision told The Associated Press on Monday night that Kelly was leaving Notre Dame for LSU. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because neither school was prepared to make an official announcement. Yahoo! Sports first reported the move.
It was the second bombshell in college football in as many days, coming a little more than 24 hours after Southern California lured Lincoln Riley away from Oklahoma. LSU might have topped it by landing Kelly.
The 60-year Kelly became the winningest coach in Notre Dame history earlier this season, surpassing Knute Rockne. In 12 seasons with the Fighting Irish, Kelly is 113-40, including the current run of five straight double-digit victory seasons.
Notre Dame just completed an 11-1 season on Saturday and still is in contention to reach the College Football Playoff for the third time in the last four years.
LSU’s coaching search started in October, when it reached an agreement to part ways with coach Ed Orgeron at the end of the season. The change came less than two years after Coach O led the Tigers to a national championship.
The Tigers finished a 6-6 season on Saturday, upsetting Texas A&M at home in Orgeron’s last game.
Riley was one of the hottest commodities in college football over five years, leading the Sooners to three playoff appearances. He was being introduced at roughly the same time when news of the LSU hire began to circulate.
Kelly is agreeing to take over the Tigers just a few weeks after he had publicly dismissed the idea of moving on when asked about possibly being a candidate at USC.
“No. I mean, look, I think Mike Tomlin had the best line, right?” Kelly told reporters, referring to the Pittsburgh Steelers coach. “Unless that fairy godmother comes by with that $250 million check, my wife would want to take a look at it first. I’d have to run it by her.”
USC introduces
Lincoln Riley
Standing on the top rim of the venerable Coliseum on a 76-degree autumn Monday, Lincoln Riley took a glance behind him at the Los Angeles panorama stretching from the Pacific Ocean to the Hollywood sign to the gleaming downtown skyscrapers.
“Wow. Is this real?” Riley asked. “Unbelievable.”
Southern California appeared to be asking itself the same rhetorical questions after a surprising 36-hour courtship ended with Riley in charge of restoring the Trojans to a place atop the college football world.
Riley arrived in sunny Los Angeles one day after he agreed to leave Oklahoma following five successful seasons in charge. He addressed his new players on campus before receiving his official welcome at the Coliseum in what he called “a surreal moment.”
“It was tough to leave the place I was,” Riley said. “At the same time, I knew this was the right thing.”
The respected 38-year-old coach who went 55-10 and won four Big 12 titles with the Sooners said he didn't hesitate when forced to make a swift decision to join the Trojans, who expressed their fervent interest in him shortly after he arrived home Sunday morning from Oklahoma’s narrow loss to Oklahoma State.
“I call plays in a lot less than a day, and those are life-changing decisions, too,” Riley said. “This one felt like I had an eternity.”
Riley said he never spoke to any other school about its opening, and he insists he was happy in Norman. But the opportunity presented by this new challenge on the West Coast was too fascinating to resist.
“My intentions were certainly not to leave Oklahoma,” Riley said. “They weren't. Just the more I learned about this, the more my excitement built. It just felt like the right place at the right time for the next chapter in my life, my family's life. Is there a little bit of shock, even now? Yeah, I think there is. But the excitement outweighs that.”
Riley declined to say whether he thought he had a better chance to win a national championship at USC than at Oklahoma, which is headed to the SEC within a few years.
“I don't want to compare,” Riley said. “I think we had our chances and we were darn close there, and if we do what we should here, we'll have chances here.”
Napier to Florida
Florida went back to Nick Saban's coaching tree in hopes of finding its next great coach.
The Gators hired Louisiana-Lafayette’s Billy Napier on Sunday, ending a quick process that landed them their top target a week after firing Dan Mullen.
Napier, 42, will remain with the Ragin Cajuns (11-1) this week as they prepare to host Appalachian State (10-2) in the Sun Belt Conference championship game Saturday. He is 39-12 in four seasons in Lafayette, including 32-5 the past three years.
"We are humbled and honored to accept this incredible opportunity to be the head football coach at the university of Florida,” Napier said in a statement. “Our team, staff and entire organization will work daily to establish a program with integrity and class that we all can be proud of.
“We embrace the expectations and are excited about the challenge ahead.”
Florida scheduled an introductory news conference with Napier for Dec. 5, the day after his finale in Lafayette, Louisiana.
