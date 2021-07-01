The companies that will connect college athletes with endorsement deals are ready. State laws are set, and where they're not, the NCAA has given the green light.
It is go time for college athletes across the country who want to cash in on their celebrity and fame.
Just how much of a market there might be for so-called “name, image and likeness” compensation is unknown, but the next few months will say a lot.
Even before today's grand opening — when a dozen state laws, including Alabama's, take effect allowing NIL deals without fear of NCAA rules violations — the jostling had begun:
In Nebraska, fast food chain Runza offered “compliant payment opportunities" to college athletes willing to promote an app to their social media followers. Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz unveiled his own personal logo. DePaul announced an “entrepreneurship and brand development program” for athletes eager to cash in on NIL — even without an Illinois law in place at the time.
Opendorse CEO Blake Lawrence, whose company works with dozens of schools on NIL programming and education and provides a service connecting athletes with endorsements (including Runza's), said the change will be eye-opening.
“What I’m most excited about," Lawrence said, “is that everyone is underestimating how deep and wide the opportunities are going to be in terms of athletes getting NIL opportunities on Day 1 and Day 101.”
Rick Karcher, associate professor of the sports management program at Eastern Michigan, said it is too early to predict what the market will be like for everyone from star quarterbacks to a Division III golfer.
“Economic theory would tell you that there’s a limited pie of money that’s going to spent,” he said. “There’s only so much money that’s going to be spent on college athletes in terms of endorsements. They’ll be competing for that money.”
Michael Rueda, head of U.S. sports and entertainment for the Withersworldwide law firm, predicted a flurry of initial activity.
“It’s going to be a bit of chaos,” he said.
Gopuff, a consumer goods and food delivery service operating in 650 cities, is offering athletes in any NCAA division a chance to make some money right away. An athlete with the Opendorse app will receive a pitch to promote the Gopuff brand on social media. Gopuff declined to disclose how much a participating athlete will be paid.
“Beyond the biggest stars and household names, there are countless student-athletes across the country who are pillars of their communities and appeal to broad, devoted fan bases,” said Marshall Osborne, Gopuff’s head of business development.
Karcher remains uncertain on how much the rank-and-file college athletes stand to gain — beyond the right to make money off NIL. Most experts believe athletes stand to earn hundreds of dollars, not hundreds of thousands.
Karcher said in many cases, the athlete will be the one pursuing opportunities with brands, not the other way around.
“If an athlete can say I’m going to make 500 bucks a year, is it worth all the time and thought and effort trying to get it?” Karcher said
As for the well-known college athletes or those with a large social-media presence and a strong desire to build their brands, they might make some money.
“But I don’t know how you can predict today what they’re going to make,” Karcher said. “They’re competing, the companies are competing against each other to get the athletes what they want locally and at a national level. To me, the big question mark is how much are they willing to pay?
"How much is someone willing to pay for college athletes. We assume, ‘Oh gosh, they’ll generate so much money from whoever.’ To me the jury’s out on that.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.