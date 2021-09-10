As McNeese State quarterback Cody Orgeron prepares to live out a childhood dream of playing in LSU's Tiger Stadium this week, he promises with a grin that he won't hold it against his father for trying to ruin it.
“I really think my dad’s going to tell them to get after me," Cody Orgeron said of LSU coach Ed Orgeron, who also helps oversee defensive linemen.
"It’s no harsh feelings. It’s his job to do it and it’s my job to execute. I expect them to come at me full speed and I’m ready.”
Ed Orgeron said one of his old friends and colleagues, former NFL special teams coordinator Bobby April, advised him to cherish sharing the stage with his son, even as they try to beat each other.
“He said, ‘Man, enjoy this. This is a special moment.’ And it is,” Ed Orgeron recalled, adding that this game also marks the first time in his more than three decades of coaching that he received a ticket request from an opposing QB.
The elder Orgeron is renowned for animated, game-day motivational speeches that are loud, passionate, profanity-laced and sometimes barely intelligible. Ed Orgeron's eyes smiled when asked to reflect on the tone and language he's used over the years to implore pass rushers to take down quarterbacks, and whether anything might change against his son's Cowboys this week.
“I may tone down a couple words I use because it is my son, but besides that, Cody knows, we're coming, man,” Ed Orgeron said. "We’re hungry. We have distaste in our belly and we’re coming and McNeese is in our way. He understands that.”
After Orgeron finished watching video of his upcoming opponent's season-opening 42-36 loss to Division II West Florida, he called McNeese's quarterback to discuss the game.
“I want to evaluate our opponent, but I also want to cheer for my son,” Orgeron said. “It was a little bit different, but you know what, I thought he made some good throws.”
Cody Orgeron, who passed for 367 yards last weekend, said his father complimented his performance. But the younger Orgeron also noted, "You know, he’s game planning against me, too. So, I’m sure he's not going to tell me all my weaknesses. He’s going to try to expose them a little bit, but I’m going to try to do the same as well. It’s going to be fun.”
Noting that he has two brothers now working on his father's coaching staff at LSU, Cody Orgeron also jokingly described the matchup as “me against the whole family.”
Ed Orgeron doesn't hesitate to says he's proud of Cody or discuss his accomplishments. Cody Orgeron grew up playing primarily tennis before one year of high school football in Mandeville. He walked on at McNeese and ultimately earned a scholarship while working his way up to starter in 2019.
Ed and Cody Orgeron said they talk or text every day and that won't change this week.
“Me and Cody are best friends,” Ed Orgeron said. "So, that ain’t never going to stop.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.