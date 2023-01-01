Music City Bowl Football

Kentucky quarterback Destin Wade is brought down by Iowa linebacker Seth Benson in the Music City Bowl. Wade, in his college debut, was sacked four times. [MARK ZALESKI/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS]

 Mark Zaleski

NASHVILLE — Joe Labas threw for 139 yards and a touchdown in his first start and Iowa posted the first shutout in the Music City Bowl's 24-year history by beating Kentucky 21-0 on Saturday.

