OXFORD, Miss. — Matt Corral threw for a touchdown and ran for another, directing No. 12 Mississippi to a 31-point outburst that spanned the second and third quarters to beat lame-duck coach Ed Orgeron and LSU 31-17 Saturday.
LSU (4-4, 2-3 Southeastern Conference) lost in its first game since it was announced Orgeron wouldn’t return next season. A former Mississippi coach, he led the Tigers to the national championship less than two years ago.
Mississippi retired the No. 10 jersey of former All-America quarterback Eli Manning at halftime. The capacity crowd of 64,523 enthusiastically cheered Manning and his family members during the tribute.
“It was a good day and a good win,” Mississippi coach Lane Kiffin said.
“I’ve got to be more positive. It wasn’t the prettiest win, but considering Matt wasn’t 100% and how banged up we are, well, I’ve just got to be more positive.”
Trailing 7-0, Corral led four consecutive scoring drives, including a 3-yard touchdown run and a 2-yard touchdown pass to Casey Kelly. The Rebels (6-1, 3-1) led 17-7 at halftime and kept pulling away.
Corral enhanced his status as a Heisman Trophy contender with an efficient performance after being considered questionable from injuries sustained in last week’s win over Tennessee. He finished 18 of 23 passing for 185 yards, rushed for 24 yards, including three third-down conversion runs before yielding to reserves in the final period.
“Just execute and trust. It’s just a matter of selling out every play and executing,” Corral said. “We have the plan. We have the scheme. We have the coaches. Everything is in place. I do my job and what I do sends a message to the team.”
Henry Parrish Jr. scored on a 5-yard touchdown run and Jerrion Ealy ran for a 36-yard score for Mississippi. The Rebels had 470 yards of total offense, with Snoop Conner running for 117 yards on 14 carries. Dontario Drummond had a game-high eight catches for 93 yards.
LSU led 7-0 on a 1-yard run by Tyrion Davis-Price, but managed only 51 yards of total offense during the 31-point outburst by Ole Miss.
Reserve quarterback Garrett Nussmeier threw a 9-yard touchdown pass to Malik Nabers and Cade Davis added a 47-yard field goal in the final eight minutes.
“We did not capitalize in the first half and you’ve got to score to beat this team,” Orgeron said. “We didn’t make plays. I didn’t think we won the line of scrimmage.”
