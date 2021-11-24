Abram Smith was tackling Big 12 running backs at the end of last season as a starting linebacker for Baylor. He is now bruising defenders as the league's leading rusher.
Breece Hall has rushed for a touchdown in 23 consecutive games for Iowa State, tying an FBS record.
While the Big 12 doesn’t yet have a 3,000-yard passer or 1,000-yard receiver this season, Smith and Hall are among the league’s nation's-best five 1,000-yard rushers already. And there is a good chance to add two more in the last regular-season games this week.
"He’s delivering punishment and giving energy to our team on the sidelines,” Baylor coach Dave Aranda said of Smith, who has 1,249 yards (113.5 yards per game) and 11 TDs for the ninth-ranked Bears, who still have a shot to get in the Big 12 title game.
Hall, a third-year junior, has a league-high 17 TDs and 1,230 yards rushing (111.8 yards per game) in his 11 games this season.
Bijan Robinson ran for 1,127 yards before a season-ending elbow injury in the 10th game for Texas, though Kansas State sophomore all-purpose back Deuce Vaughn (1,115 yards rushing) and Oklahoma State senior Jaylen Warren (1,078 yards) can still add to their totals.
Kennedy Brooks, already with two 1,000-yard seasons for 10th-ranked Oklahoma, has 972 yards this year after 115 against Iowa State last weekend.
West Virginia senior Leddie Brown ran for 158 yards against Texas last week to get to 909 overall. The Mountaineers, who need a win to get bowl eligible, face the Big 12's worst rushing defense on Saturday at Kansas.
The only FBS player other than Hall with rushing touchdowns in 23 consecutive games was Bill Burnett for Arkansas from 1968-70.
Smith was on the other side of the ball for Baylor the final four game last year when filling in at starting linebacker after leading tackler Terrel Bernard's season-ending injury. A two-time All-State high school running back in Texas, Smith had primarily played on special teams for the Bears until averaging 11 1/2 tackles a game in those four starts, and leading the team in each one.
But Smith went back to offense in the spring, and opened this season with three consecutive 100-yard games. He now has seven of those, one short of Walter Abercrombie's single-season school record set in 1980.
Smith's 1,249 yards are only 80 shy of the second-best rushing total in school history. The single-season record of 1,547 yards is also still in reach, especially if the Bears make the Big 12 championship and he gets an extra game to run through and over defenders.
“When the team sees that, the energy just skyrockets,” the 221-pound Smith said. “Once I know I can do that and I can impose my will on defenses, I think for me, it just gets me going and knowing that there’s a good chance I’m not getting stopped and I can be the hammer to the nail.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.