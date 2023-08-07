The Pac-12 dubbed itself the "Conference of Champions" for a history of athletic excellence stretching back more than 100 years.
The largest conference out West has dominated Olympic sports, went on an unprecedented run in men's college basketball and has won more national championships than any other league.
Pac-12 alumni include some of the greatest names in sports history: Jackie Robinson, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Tiger Woods and Jackie Joyner-Kersee.
A run of defections has now turned the tradition-rich league into a conference of ashes.
"To think even remotely five years ago the Pac-12 would be in this position, it's unthinkable to think that we're here today," Washington State football coach Jake Dickert said.
College sports has gone through monumental shifts in recent years as schools swapped conferences like trading cards.
The demise of the Pac-12 hit like a supernova: a Power Five conference dying in real time.
Southern California and UCLA kickstarted contraction last year by announcing plans to join the Big Ten.
Colorado stirred the winds of change further last week by voting to leave for the Big 12.
The Buffaloes' bolting hastened decisions across the conference, leading to a Friday flurry of five schools defecting within hours of each other: Oregon and Washington to the Big Ten, Arizona, Arizona State and Utah to the Big 12.
Left in the wake are a lame-duck 2023-24 season and a Pac-12 that's down to a Pac-4 of California, Stanford, Oregon State and Washington State.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.