NCAA FB 080423

Oregon is among the latest schools to say bye to the Pac-12 and hello to another conference. [ANDY NELSON/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS]

Dealing a crushing combination to the Pac-12 on Friday, the Big Ten announced Oregon and Washington would be joining next August, and the Big 12 completed its raid of the beleaguered conference by adding Arizona, Arizona State and Utah.

View our Print Replica

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.