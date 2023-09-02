The Atlantic Coast Conference voted Friday to add Stanford, California and SMU next year, providing a landing spot for two more schools from the disintegrating Pac-12 and creating a fourth super conference in major college sports.
The move provides the ACC a windfall of revenue for its current members.
"It really is a transformational day for the ACC," Commissioner Jim Phillips said.
Starting in August 2024, the league with Tobacco Road roots in North Carolina will increase its number of football schools to 17 and 18 in most other sports, with Notre Dame remaining a football independent.
The ACC needed 12 of its 15 members to approve expansion, and the vote was not unanimous.
North Carolina and Florida State both voted no. The Seminoles said the move did not fully address its concerns about the ACC's revenue distribution model.
“All three schools are outstanding academic and athletic institutions, and our vote against expansion does not reflect on their quality," Florida State athletic director Michael Alford said.
Like the Big Ten and Big 12, the ACC now will have members in at least three time zones.
Notre Dame is currently the westernmost ACC school in South Bend, Indiana, with Louisville the farthest west among football members.
The ACC becomes the fourth league, along with the Southeastern Conference, Big Ten and Big 12, to have at least 16 football-playing members, starting in 2024.
The move seems to signal an end to this wave of realignment among the nation's wealthiest and most powerful conferences after three years of turbulent movement that has whittled the so-called Power Five down to four.
“We've gone from regional-based conferences to national, coast-to-coast conferences," Phillips said. “Either you get busy or you get left behind.”
For the Bay Area schools, it was a marriage of desperation after the Pac-12 was picked apart by the Big Ten and Big 12.
For the ACC, adding three schools will increase media rights revenue from its long-term deal with ESPN and allow the conference to spread much of that new money to existing members.
Cal and Stanford will receive a partial share of ACC Tier 1 media revenue — estimated at about $25 million annually — for the next nine years before getting a full payment in the final three years of the conference’s deal with ESPN, according to a person familiar with the terms.
Cal and Stanford will get a 30% share in the first seven years, followed by 70% in year eight and 75% in year nine before getting the full amount, the person said.
Another person with direct knowledge of SMU's decision said the Dallas school currently in the American Athletic Conference will forgo all ACC media rights distribution for nine years.
The ACC has been generating record revenue hauls, yet is trailing the Big Ten and Southeastern conferences and staring at an even greater gap as those leagues have new TV deals kick in. The ACC's deal runs through 2036.
The ACC reported nearly $617 million in total revenue for the 2021-22 season, according to tax documents. That included distributing an average of $39.4 million to full members, with Notre Dame receiving a partial share (roughly $17.4 million) as a football independent.
Yet the Big Ten reported $845.6 million in total revenue (an average of $58 million in school distributions) and the SEC reported about $802 million in revenue ($49.9 million per school) for that same time period.
The ACC outgained the Big 12 (by roughly $136 million) in total revenue for third among the Power Five that season, though Big 12 schools received more money per school (roughly $43.6 million) with the league having just 10 members.
The sticking point on expansion had been how much of the new money from ESPN for three more members will go into the new performance-bonus pool and how much would be shared equally among existing members.
Stanford and Cal are the ninth and 10th schools to inform the Pac-12 they are leaving the self-described Conference of Champions.
For SMU, the ACC is a return to major conference football for the first time since the program infamously was shuttered by the NCAA as part of sanctions for paying players back in the early 1980s.
“This is a great moment for the ACC, it really is,” Phillips said. “And I think there's no question that as we welcome Cal, Stanford and SMU in, that group will be together.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.