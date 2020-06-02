Pat Dye may have played football at Georgia, but former Auburn quarterback Lloyd Nix said Dye was “Auburn all the way” after serving as head coach and athletic director for the Tigers.
Nix, a Decatur resident who quarterbacked Auburn to the 1957 national championship, played against Dye and Georgia in 1958 but later saw Dye shape Auburn into a Southeastern Conference power as head coach in the 1980s.
“Everybody supported him,” Nix said. “I haven’t heard anybody say anything that wasn’t good about Pat as a coach or a person.”
Dye died Monday at a hospice care facility in Auburn from complications of kidney and liver failure, according to Lee County Coroner Bill Harris. Dye had turned 80 in November. Dye had recently tested positive for COVID-19 after being hospitalized with kidney issues, Pat Dye Jr. told ESPN recently.
Harris said the senior Dye wasn't tested for COVID-19 until he entered the hospital and was asymptomatic.
“Pat was a true Auburn man,” former Auburn and Decatur High standout Jerraud Powers said. “He laid the foundation for Auburn moving forward.”
Dye played for Georgia from 1958-1960 and later was an assistant coach at Alabama from 1965-1973. He was head coach at East Carolina from 1974-1979 and at Wyoming in 1980 before leaving for Auburn in 1981.
He inherited an Auburn program that experienced only three winning seasons in the six years prior to his hiring. He led Auburn to at least a share of four SEC championships in 1983, 1987, 1988 and 1989.
“He was a guy who played at Georgia and was an assistant coach at Alabama but ended up loving Auburn,” said former Auburn kicker Al Del Greco, who played for the Tigers from 1980-1983. “I don’t know many others who loved Auburn as much as he ended up loving Auburn.”
Dye led Auburn to a 99-39-4 record during 12 seasons with the Tigers and recruited 1985 Heisman Trophy winner Bo Jackson to campus in 1982. Dye was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2005.
Dye is also credited for his role in helping the Iron Bowl rivalry between Alabama and Auburn become a home-and-home series after it was played in Birmingham for most of its history. Auburn first played Alabama at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn in 1989 when the Tigers upset Alabama 30-20.
“People have told me that the 1989 game was one of the most electrifying atmospheres they’ve ever been a part of,” Greco said.
Powers said that when he played for the Tigers from 2006-2008 he tried to live up the standard for hard work and toughness that Dye established at Auburn.
“I think his mindset was the biggest thing as far as our program goes,” Powers said. “He was tough minded.”
Jack Fite, who is president of Fite Building Co. and attended Auburn from 1981-1985, heard stories about Dye’s first practices with the team where he “weeded out” players that didn’t meet the standards he set for Auburn.
Fite’s freshman year at Auburn, 1981, coincided with Dye’s first year as head coach and athletic director for the Tigers.
“I knew several people who played for him, and they never said a bad word about him,” Fite said.
Greco said his teammates talked about that first practice, noting that it set the precedent for Auburn’s success under Dye.
“It sent a message that if you do what you’re asked to do, we can be successful,” he said.
Fite added that Dye was the “living embodiment of the Auburn creed” and noted his hard work and toughness.
“He just turned Auburn's fortunes in football as well as so many other sports around so quickly,” Fite said. “I remember being a freshman and just seeing the confidence on campus change because of him.”
Powers said Dye’s death is a “tremendous loss” for the Auburn community. Fite added that Monday was a “sad day for Auburn.”
Nix remembered Dye as a “great guy and a great coach” after playing against him and seeing him lead the Tigers.
“He’ll be missed by a lot of people,” Nix said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.