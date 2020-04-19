If the NFL draft were based just on perseverance, Josh Pearson would be a first-round selection.
The former Austin player went nearly three seasons before stepping on the field in a college game at Jacksonville State. Today, he’s knocking on the door for an opportunity in the NFL.
The NFL draft begins Thursday with the first round selections. Pearson’s big day will more than likely come on Saturday. He could be selected in the late rounds of the seven-round draft or sign a free agent contract that would get him into an NFL team’s camp.
“It doesn’t matter to me how I get in,” Pearson said. “I just want a chance.”
Pearson showed he deserved the opportunity with his play the last two seasons for the NCAA Division I FCS Gamecocks. In 25 games over the two seasons, he had a combined 126 catches for 2,066 yards and 30 touchdowns. His 17 touchdowns in 2018 led all of college football.
At Jacksonville State’s recent pro day, Pearson (6-foot-3½, 203 pounds) ran a 4.44 40-yard dash. He also showed off an impressive vertical jump of 41.5 inches. It was reported he caught every pass thrown his way.
“It was a good day. There were 12 NFL scouts there,” Pearson said. “Everybody in college football that wants to play in the NFL has to work hard. I do think when you play FCS like we do here you maybe have to work a little harder.”
Pearson thought basketball was his sport in high school. After playing freshman football, he quit to concentrate on basketball. Pearson returned to football his junior year and played as a backup. Not too many colleges were interested in him after his senior season, and he chose to walk on at JSU.
After taking a redshirt his freshman season in 2015, Pearson was academically ineligible in 2016. His eligibility was still in question during most of the 2017 season. He got on the field for limited action in the Gamecocks’ final two games.
“There were times where I thought about quitting and coming home,” Pearson said, “but I had seen so many guys back in Decatur who went to college and didn’t make it. I didn’t want to be one of those guys.”
After hard work on the field and in the classroom, Pearson’s perseverance paid off. He got his degree in December. He hopes this month is the start of a dream fulfilled to have the opportunity in the NFL.
“I couldn’t be more proud of Josh,” Austin head coach Jeremy Perkins said. “He’s a great young man who lights up the room. Josh has inspired a lot of people by what he’s done.
“He has so much upside to his game that I think his best football is ahead of him. A team that takes a chance on him is going to be giving a great opportunity to an outstanding young man who deserves it.”
Longtime Austin assistant coach Mitchell Knox played football at Jacksonville State. He said Pearson is a great example of working through adversity.
“Josh has always been a hard worker, but to do what he did after sitting out all that time is really amazing,” Knox said. “He definitely showed there’s no quit in him.”
Besides perseverance, Pearson is also loyal to his high school and college.
“I never would have got to where I am today without the help of a lot of great people at Austin,” Pearson said. “There are so many I couldn’t begin to name them all.”
After Pearson’s breakout season at Jacksonville in 2018, several schools, including some from the SEC, inquired to see if he would be interested in transferring as a graduate student. A solid season at an SEC school could have enhanced his chances in the NFL.
“I thought about it, but Jacksonville is like home to me,” Pearson said. “I didn’t want to start over at another school. I felt like I owed the football program for what they have done for me.”
