NASHVILLE — Scotty Pippen Jr. went 15 for 15 from the free-throw line and finished with 22 points, D.J. Harvey scored 17 and Vanderbilt beat Texas A&M 79-68 on Wednesday night for the Commodores first Southeastern Conference tournament win in four years.
No. 12 seed Vanderbilt (8-15) snapped a four-game skid against the Aggies although the teams didn't play in the regular season after both scheduled matchups were canceled due to COVID-19 concerns. Second-year coach Jerry Stackhouse got his first conference tourney win and the Commodores' first since beating Texas A&M 66-41 in 2017.
Stackhouse said that on paper, Texas A&M might be a more talented team, but that didn’t matter much on Wednesday.
“Talent is a floor, but your character, your integrity, your work ethic, that’s the ceiling. I think we got guys that really exemplify all three of those things,” Stackhouse said. “Maybe you look at that team top to bottom, yeah, they’re probably a more talented team than we are. But when you put that integrity, that character and that heart and that competitiveness to the forefront, I like our chances.”
Pippen said he thought the Commodores did a good job of executing early in the game against the Aggies.
“We came out and defensively, we just jumped on them,” Pippen said. “We got a big enough lead – 15 points at one point – and tried to maintain that defensive intensity. Offensively we were hitting shots. Everyone got involved.”
Pippen, a first-team all-SEC selection, shot just 3-of-17 from the field but tied his career high for free throws made and added six assists, four rebounds and three steals.
Yet, it was a balanced effort offensively that helped the Commodores win, Harvey said.
““Through and through everybody played really hard,” Harvey said. “We had the same goal in mind. Nobody came out there selfish thinking they had to play hero ball to get us to the next round.
Emanuel Miller led No. 13 seed Texas A&M (8-10) with 22 points on 11-of-16 shooting and grabbed nine rebounds. The rest of the Aggies combined to make 16 of 50 from the field.
Pippen, a 6-foot-3 sophomore, hit a 3-pointer, made a pair of free throws and then took a steal near midcourt for a dunk in a 77-second span to spark a 15-3 run that made it 17-7 and his three-point play with 16:17 to play gave the Commodores a 45-32 lead. Texas A&M scored the next 13 points to tie it about four minutes later. But Myles Stute answered with a 3 and Vanderbilt led the rest of the way.
The Commodores, who hit 12 3-pointers and outscored the Aggies 21-7 from the foul line, play fifth-seeded Florida in Thursday's second round.
Pippen's dad, six-time NBA champion Scottie Pippen, was in attendance. Bridgestone Arena was limited to 20% capacity (3,400) due to local COVID-19 restrictions.
“More so than anything (it’s) just (about) coming out and competing,” Stackhouse said about facing Florida on Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.