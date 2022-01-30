NASHVILLE — Scottie Pippen Jr. scored 23 points and dished a season-high nine assists, and Vanderbilt led from the opening tip in Saturday's 85-77 win over Georgia.
The Commodores (11-9, 3-5 SEC) snapped a three-game losing streak and completed a regular-season sweep of a Southeastern Conference opponent for the first time since 2017.
Vanderbilt led by as many as 15 points in the second half after a Pippen layup with less than five minutes to play.
The Commodores hit 7 of 11 from 3-point range in the first half and knocked down 12 of 23 overall. Vandy shot 63% from the floor in the first half and 51% for the game.
Jordan Wright scored 15 points for Vanderbilt. Rodney Chatman added 12 and Miles Stute 11.
Aaron Cook finished with 18 points for the Bulldogs (6-15, 1-7). Kario Oquendo and Noah Baumann each scored 15 points and Braelen Bridges added 14. Baumann grabbed nine rebounds.
• No. 13 Texas Tech 76, Mississippi State 50: Adonis Arms had 16 points and seven assists for the Red Raiders (16-5).
Kevin Obanor added 13 points while Mylik Wilson had 12 and Bryson Williams 10 for Tech, which is 13-0 at home. Marcus Santos-Silva had nine rebounds.
Mississippi State (13-7) had a season-high 22 turnovers while scoring its fewest points this season.
Bulldogs leading scorer Iverson Molinar was held to 12 points, nearly seven below his average that was tied for second in the SEC, and had a team-high five turnovers. DJ Jeffries had 11 points and Rocket Watts 10.
• No. 23 Iowa State 67, Missouri 50: Izaiah Brockington scored 15 points, Tyrese Hunter added 14, and the Cyclones (16-5) beat the Tigers (8-12).
Brockington converted all eight of his free throw attempts and made three 3-pointers.
DaJuan Gordon led Missouri with 15 points. Amari Davis scored 11.
• Arkansas 77, West Virginia 68: Au'Diese Toney scored 19 points and the Razorbacks (16-5) never trailed and won their sixth straight.
Jaylin Williams finished with 12 points and 15 rebounds for his fifth double-double. Notae finished with 15 points and Stanley Umude added 12 points and eight boards.
Kedrian Johnson, who came into the game averaging 4.5 points, led the Mountaineers (13-7) with a season-high 18 in just his second game scoring in double digits. Taz Sherman finished with 15 points and three steals and Malik Curry added 11 points off the bench.
• Ole Miss 67, Kansas State 56: Daeshun Ruffin scored 13 of his 17 points in the second half and Luis Rodriguez added 10 points for the Rebels (11-10).
Mark Smith collected his fifth double-double this season, scoring 18 of his 20 points in the second half and grabbing 16 rebounds for the Wildcats (10-10), who lost their third straight. Nijel Pack scored 18 points, making six of Kansas State's 11 3-pointers, and had seven assists.
Ole Miss shot 45%, 15% better than K-State.
• Florida 81, Oklahoma State 72: Tyree Appleby scored 13 of his season-high 21 points in the second half and the Gators (13-8) rallied past the Cowboys (10-10).
After trailing by as many as 16 points in the first half, Florida outscored Oklahoma State 49-27 in the second, shooting 50% and forcing 12 turnovers. The Gators also made five 3-pointers, were 26-of-32 shooting from the line and blocked six shots after halftime.
Appleby finished 5-of-10 from the floor with three 3-pointers. Phlandrous Fleming Jr. added 14 points for Florida, which ended a two-game skid. Kowacie Reeves had 11 points and Anthony Duruji 10.
Isaac Likekele scored 14 points and Bryce Thompson had 12 for Oklahoma State.
