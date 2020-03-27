College coaches around the country had their seasons abruptly come to an end when various conferences, as well as the NCAA, canceled their postseason tournaments after the spread of the new coronavirus made its way into sports.
As a result, many had to set their sights on next season. That meant figuring out where incoming freshmen would fit into their squad.
At least three Division I schools have local basketball players who will join their rosters. Lindsay Lane’s Tommy Murr as well as Decatur’s Heritage’s Katie Jones and GianCarlo Valdez will play Division I basketball next season.
Murr is set to play for Lennie Acuff at Lipscomb. Acuff coached Alabama-Huntsville, a Division II school, from 1997-2019 before taking over the Bisons when Casey Alexander left for Belmont.
Acuff first saw Murr play the spring after his junior season when he still coached the Chargers.
“As much as we would have loved to have him at UAH, it was obvious he was a Division I player,” Acuff said. “(UAH) really never got involved in his recruitment, because I knew he was going to play at the Division I level.”
Murr was the first recruit that Acuff called when he took over as the Bisons’ coach on April 24. Murr committed months later on Oct. 9. He signed with the Bisons on Nov. 14.
Lipscomb went 16-16 in Acuff’s first year. It lost to Liberty in the Atlantic Sun Conference Tournament final.
Acuff sees Murr competing for playing time right away. He was high on Murr’s court vision and quick first step. He compared Murr to Josh Magette, a former UAH player who has played with the Orlando Magic and Atlanta Hawks.
Acuff believes Murr will fit in well with players like junior Ahsan Asadullah, who averaged 18.6 points and 10.1 rebounds this season.
“His ability to get guys shots around him and make everybody around him better will be a huge addition for us,” Acuff said. “We think he’ll make Ahsan a lot better. We think Ahsan will make him better.”
Acuff believes Murr can come in and make an impact right away.
Valdez will be in a similar situation when he joins Stetson and head coach Donnie Jones. Donnie Jones is entering his second season after the Hatters went 16-17 and lost to Liberty in the second round of the Atlantic Sun Conference tournament.
Donnie Jones made the connection with Valdez through Decatur Heritage assistant Tommy Kyle, with whom Valdez lived after moving to the United States from the Dominican Republic.
“I love his pace and ability to play in our system,” Donnie Jones said. “That will have a lot of ball screens and spacing. He can really read and react.”
Jones believes Valdez is a perfect fit for Stetson’s offense, which is more open and spaced out.
“He’s one of those guys who can score in three different ways,” Donnie Jones said. “I think the open style of play will give him the freedom to showcase his natural abilities.”
Decatur Heritage's other Division I signee, Katie Jones, committed to her school the earliest out of the three. She pledged her skills to Samford in the fall of 2018 before her junior season. The Bulldogs' coach at the time, Mike Morris, offered her in June of 2018.
Carley Kuhns took over for Morris in April of last year when Morris retired. Katie Jones kept her commitment to the Bulldogs and signed on Nov. 14, 2019.
“I remember thinking how versatile she was when I watched her,” Kuhns said. “She can score off the dribble and shoot 3-pointers. That makes her a dynamic scorer.”
Kuhns runs a different offense than Morris. Morris ran the Princeton offense, which emphasizes long possessions, motion off of the ball and screens.
Kuhns’ team plays up-tempo basketball with an emphasis on 3-point shooting. Jones is a tall guard at 5-foot-10 and rebounds the ball well. She averaged 7.5 rebounds for Decatur Heritage this season. Kuhns sees her playing anywhere from shooting guard to small forward or power forward.
“Her ability to shoot the ball is big. We shoot a ton of 3-pointers and push it in transition,” Kuhns said. “I think she is excited about that. Hopefully, there will be no issue with her fitting right into our system.”
Joining those three on the Division I circuit will be East Limestone senior Austin Harvell. Harvell is currently committed to play for John Pelphrey at Tennessee Tech. He will be able to sign with Tennessee Tech on April 15.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.