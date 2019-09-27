When: 3:00 p.m., Saturday
Where: Braly Stadium, Florence
TV/Radio: ESPN +/FM-97.1
The line: UNA by 16.5
Four-down territory
1. Moving forward: The Lions flipped the script last week against Jacksonville State. Instead of a poor showing in the second half, UNA started slow against the Gamecocks, trailing 23-6 by halftime. But the offense found success in the passing game with quarterback Christian Lopez along with receivers Jakobi Byrd and Andre Little after the break. The defense didn’t allow a point in the third quarter, but gave up one big play in the fourth that made the difference. Head coach Chris Willis and players said they’re looking to find the complete game they had against Western Illinois next week when the Blue Hose come to Braly Stadium for homecoming.
2. Second half improvement: While the defense was much improved in the second half in Saturday’s 30-12 loss to Jacksonville State, the Lions offense actually outgained the Gamecocks during that period with 174 yards to JSU’s 99. Lopez was able to get loose from the Gamecocks pressure to find open receivers, including Byrd, who had eight catches for 85 yards, along with Little, who caught the first touchdown of his career.
3. Special teams struggle: A week after UNA’s strength was on special teams, it was likely its worst performance against JSU. Kicker/punter Joe Gurley missed two extra points and a 48-yard field goal. Defensive back K.J. Smith muffed a kickoff that gave the Gamecocks recover to get a field goal. Gurley did have some success with his punting, averaging 40 yards per punt and pinning the ball inside the 20-yard line twice.
4. Scouting Presbyterian: The Blue Hose have struggled so far in 2019. Its first game of the season at Stetson College was cancelled due to Hurricane Dorian. Presbyterian then hosted Mercer and lost to the Bears 45-7. In the following week, the Blue Hose hung close with Jacksonville but lost 30-20 and hosted Eastern Kentucky last week, losing 35-10. The Blue Hose have used two quarterbacks, redshirt sophomore Brandon Thompson and freshman Tyler Huff, with Thompson getting the start last week. Presbyterian’s best offensive player is running back Jarius Jeter, who has 196 yards rushing and one touchdown this season. The Blue Hose are led on defense by linebacker Colby Campbell, who had 14 tackles in the loss to Eastern Kentucky.
Key matchup
UNA running backs vs. Presbyterian front seven
The Blue Hose defense has given up an average of 234 rushing yards per game this season. UNA didn’t run the ball much against Jacksonville State, carrying it a total of 27 times for 126 yards. Some of that could be due to the fact the Lions fell behind early in the game. But the offense could have an advantage this week with a few of its backs, led by senior Terence Humphrey and Ron Thompson. But the Blue Hose defense could make stops with Campbell in the middle.
Player of the week
Will Singleton, CB
Singleton was a big part of the improved UNA defense in the second half against Jacksonville State. The redshirt sophomore finished with five tackles (one for a loss) and a sack. Singleton, along with the rest of the Lions defense, held the Gamecocks to only 99 yards in the second half, with only seven points.
By the numbers
3: Number of penalties committed by UNA against Jacksonville State. This was an area of concern for Willis and the coaching staff heading into the game after having nine each in the last two games. The Lions improved by only having 30 yards in penalties.
22: Number of first downs for the Lions against Jacksonville State. UNA actually had four more than Jacksonville State, a testament to its improvement in the second half and ability to move the ball consistently.
9: Number of negative plays created by the UNA defense. The Lions had six tackles for loss and three sacks against the Gamecocks. Singleton recorded one sack, along with linebacker Will Evans and defensive back Jordan Robinson. The Lions made it difficult for JSU quarterback Zerrick Cooper and the offense to move the ball in the second half with its different defensive coverages, having few defenders back deep.
Prediction
UNA 31, Presbyterian 10
With the way Presbyterian has struggled, UNA will win big with success in the run game and with quarterback Christian Lopez and the Lions receivers. The defense, having played better against Jacksonville State, will continue the trend and allow one touchdown.
— Michael Hebert
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.