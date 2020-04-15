Kaleb Barker is like any other college graduate waiting to see what the future holds. Lately, the wait has been difficult.
“It seems like every day is 48 hours long,” Barker said.
The former Priceville and Troy University quarterback hopes his future is in the National Football League. He expects to have a better understanding about what’s ahead after the three-day NFL draft, which begins April 23.
If Barker is drafted, it would most likely be on the draft's final day. If he’s not selected in the seven rounds of the draft, he could be a free agent signee with any team.
Barker threw the ball for NFL scouts on March 5 at Troy’s Pro Day. Contact from teams since that day had been a little sparse until Monday.
“In a two-hour time span, I got a call from the Dolphins and an email from the Colts,” Barker said. “My agent got a call from the Texans.
“My agent said that teams are not going to waste their time contacting players unless they are interested in them. So I take what happened Monday to be a pretty big deal.”
Barker has been a big deal since he started playing quarterback at Priceville. He was the Class 4A Back of the Year in 2015. He threw for 2,848 yards and 31 touchdowns with just seven interceptions. He rushed for 1,495 yards and 21 touchdowns. The Bulldogs (8-3) won the school’s only region championship that season.
The success continued at Troy. Barker played in a backup role as a freshman and sophomore. He recorded a 50-yard touchdown run as a freshman and threw a 59-yard touchdown pass as a sophomore.
Barker took over the starting job as a junior. A knee injury ended his season after just six games, but he still threw 10 touchdown passes and rushed for 261 yards and three touchdowns.
After three seasons with double digit wins and bowl games, Troy (5-7) suffered a down season last fall. It wasn’t because of Barker. He threw for 3,628 yards and 30 touchdowns with just 10 interceptions while completing 65 percent of his passes.
Barker has had surgery on his right knee three times. The knee was healthy this past season, but a severe turf toe injury limited him in his final four games. Barker feels that problem was taken care of by surgery after the season.
“This is the best I’ve felt since before I started playing in high school,” Barker said.
Due to the toe surgery, Barker could not participate in any drills during Troy’s Pro Day. He could throw the football.
“That was frustrating because I think teams looking at me are interested in my athleticism,” Barker said.
Quarterbacks who can do more than pass or run have become a trend in the NFL. Taysom Hill with the New Orleans Saints is a backup to Drew Brees at quarterback, but he also has a role as a receiver and special teams player.
Every year there are more quarterbacks looking for a chance in the NFL than get drafted. Getting a free agent invite to a team’s training camp is the next option. Occasionally, that path can work out.
Last year, Samford quarterback Devlin Hodges signed as a free agent with the New York Giants. He was cut in camp and picked up by the Pittsburgh Steelers. A couple of injuries to Steelers quarterbacks moved Hodges into the starting role at midseason.
“We both train with (former Decatur High quarterback) Ben Neil in Birmingham,” Barker said. “It just goes to show that there are so many unknowns in the NFL that when you get an opportunity you need to take advantage of it.”
In his senior season at Samford, the 6-foot-1, 210 pound Hodges threw for 4,265 yards and 32 touchdowns with 16 interceptions. Those numbers are pretty close to what Barker posted last fall.
“I’ve always dreamed of playing pro football,” Barker said. “Right now it feels like I’m living a dream. It’s been a rocky road at times, but I feel like I’m a better person for everything I’ve gone through. I feel like if it’s meant to happen, it’s going to happen.”
