Deion 072823

Deion Sanders will likely benefit from Colorado's move to the Big 12. [DAVID ZALUBOWSKI/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS]

BOULDER, Colo. — Colorado's return to the Big 12 in 2024 fits right into Deion Sanders' recruiting blueprint, allowing him to get an even better foothold in the teeming Texas and Florida markets.

