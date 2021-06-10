BIRMINGHAM — Samford quarterback Liam Welch has been named the Alabama Sports Writers Association's Small College Athlete of the Year.
Welch completed 161 of 236 passing attempts for 2,242 yards and 12 touchdowns in Samford’s spring season.
With the Bulldogs playing just seven games, he averaged 373.7 passing yards. Welch also led the Southern Conference and was second in the nation in total offense per game, averaging 424.2 total yards. He set a school league record by passing for 570 yards against No. 19 VMI.
Welch will be presented with the award during the 49th annual ASWA awards banquet Sunday evening in Birmingham.
