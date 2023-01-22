BATON ROUGE, La. — Josiah-Jordan James scored a season-high 22 points to lead No. 9 Tennessee to a 77-56 victory over LSU on Saturday.
James, who missed eight games in November and December due to injury, made his second straight start for the Volunteers (16-3, 6-1 Southeastern Conference). James had 13 points in 34 minutes against Mississippi State on Tuesday.
Playing 31 minutes Saturday, James was 9-of-16 from the field. He matched his career-high with four 3-pointers. James was one point shy of equaling his career-best which came at Georgia last season. James was consistent throughout the game with 10 first-half points and 12 second-half points.
Tennessee point guard Zakai Zeigler had 12 points and 10 assists, which tied his career high. Julian Phillips and Tyreke Key each had 10 points.
KJ Williams led LSU (12-7, 1-6), which has lost six straight, with 16 points. Trae Hannibal added 10 points. The Tigers committed 19 turnovers which resulted in 33 Volunteers points.
Tennessee, which had lost six of its last eight games against LSU, had a pair of runs in the first half which resulted in a 39-22 halftime lead. Both of those stretches were sparked by the Volunteers’ defense.
Trailing 7-6 less than two minutes into the game, Tennessee held LSU without a field goal for eight minutes. Two field goals, one a 3-pointer, by Zeigler helped the Vols go on top 16-9.
• No. 25 Arkansas 69, Ole Miss 57: Anthony Black scored 17 points, reserve Joseph Pinion had 13 and Arkansas snapped a four-game losing streak.
Only nine teams in Division I had made fewer 3-pointers than Arkansas (13-6, 2-5 Southeastern Conference) this season, but the Razorbacks tied a season high by making eight from beyond the arc. They led by as many as 21.
Pinion and Devo Davis each made three 3s. Davis had 16 points and Jordan Walsh finished with 13.
Pinion's 13 points tied a career high.
Ole Miss (9-10, 1-6) committed 17 turnovers. The Rebels had six giveaways in the first six minutes of the second half, helping Arkansas extend its three-point halftime lead to 11 at the first media timeout after the break.
• Kentucky 76, Texas A&M 67: Antonio Reeves hit five 3-pointers and scored a season-high 23 points as Kentucky handed the Aggies their first SEC loss of the season.
After getting off to a 1-3 conference start that had created a lot of ire directed at coach John Calipari from fans, Kentucky (13-6, 4-3) has beaten then-No. 5 Tennessee, saw Oscar Tshiebwe post 37 points and 24 rebounds in a win over Georgia and then ended Texas A&M's seven-game winning streak.
Tshiebwe was double- and sometimes triple-teamed by the Aggies and finished with four fouls. He was held to seven points but grabbed 17 rebounds as Kentucky turned to the 3-pointer, going 11-of-32.
Tyrece Radford carried the Aggies (13-6, 5-1) in the second half with 20 of his 22 points. Julius Marble scored 12 points before fouling out.
Reeves was 5 of 11 from the arc. Jacob Toppin scored 17 points, CJ Fredrick added 12 and Cason Wallace 11.
• Vanderbilt 85, Georgia 82: Reserve Ezra Manjon scored 19 points and Tyrin Lawrence added 15 points and Vanderbilt continually held off Georgia down the stretch.
It was Georgia's first defeat at home this season following 10 straight wins.
Georgia backup Jabri Abdur-Rahim missed a deep 3-pointer at the buzzer that bounced off the back off the rim to end it. Vanderbilt (10-9, 3-3 SEC) made all eight of its final foul shots in the last 64 seconds to secure the win.
Myles Stute scored 14 for Vanderbilt and Trey Thomas and Jordan Wright each scored 12.
Abdur-Rahim scored a career-high 21 points, Terry Roberts added 15, Kario Oquendo 13 and Braelen Bridges 10 for the Bulldogs (13-6, 3-3).
Vanderbilt entered averaging eight 3s per game but on Saturday reached that marked by halftime going 8 for 12 from behind the arc. They finished 10 for 21 from deep.
