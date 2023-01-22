Tennessee LSU Basketball

Tyreke Key (4) and Zakai Zeigler celebrate during Tennessee's win against LSU on Saturday. [MATTHEW HINTON/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS]

 Matthew Hinton

BATON ROUGE, La. — Josiah-Jordan James scored a season-high 22 points to lead No. 9 Tennessee to a 77-56 victory over LSU on Saturday.

