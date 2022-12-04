FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Trevon Brazile scored 23 points and No. 11 Arkansas broke away in the second half to beat San Jose State 99-58 Saturday.
The Razorbacks (7-1) led 40-35 at the break before erupting. It was the first men's basketball matchup between the schools.
Ricky Council IV had 17 points for Arkansas. Heralded freshman guard Nick Smith, Jr. contributed 16 points and five assists in his first career start.
SJSU (6-3) was led by guard Omari Moore’s 21 points.
• Mississippi State 82, Mississippi Valley State 52: Tolu Smith scored 24 points, his second-highest total of the season, and Mississippi State cruised.
Mississippi State goes to 8-0 to start the season, making Chris Jans one of just three coaches to remain unbeaten in their first season.
Alvin Stredic scored on a layup more than eight minutes into the game to pull Mississippi Valley State (1-9) within three, 17-14, but the Bulldogs answered with a 9-2 run, then pulled away to take a 38-22 lead at intermission.
• South Carolina 74, Georgetown 71 (OT): Meechie Johnson hit a long 3-pointer with 25.9 seconds to go and Georgetown missed two 3s in the closing seconds and South Carolina rallied to defeat the Hoyas.
After Jay Heath made two free throws for Georgetown to tie the game at 71 with 52.7 seconds left, South Carolina put up a 3 from the left corner but Benjamin Bosmans-Verdonk snagged the rebound and found Johnson on the right wing.
South Carolina (4-4) rallied from an 11-point second-half deficit behind GG Jackson, who scored all 22 of his points after halftime.
Heath had 23 points to lead the Hoyas (4-5).
• Vanderbilt 65, Wofford 62: Liam Robbins scored 14 points, Tyrin Lawrence added 13 with two key buckets, and Vanderbilt held off Wofford.
Tyrin Lawrence hit a jumper to give Vanderbilt a 62-57 lead with 3:43, then the Commodores went scoreless until Lawrence's layup made it 64-61 with 22 seconds left. With two seconds left, Vanderbilt put Wofford's B.J. Mack on the line. He made the first and Vandy's Liam Robbins grabbed the rebound when Mack missed the second attempt. Robbins was fouled at 0:01 and made one of two to finish out the game.
Robbins added nine rebounds, three blocks and two assists for the Commodores (4-4).
B.J. Mack led the Terriers (5-4) with 19 points and Messiah Jones added 16.
• Boise State 86, Texas A&M 71: Max Rice scored a season-high 25 points, Marcus Shaver Jr. had 16 of his 20 points in the second half and Boise State beat Texas A&M.
The Broncos (6-2) never trailed in the first meeting between the schools, which came in the Battleground 2k22 series at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, about 175 miles from the Texas A&M campus.
Wade Taylor IV was one of five players in double figures for the Aggies with 16 points.
Boise State went ahead for good at 16-13 on freshman Sadraque NgaNga's 3-pointer in a fast-paced opening six minutes. It was NgaNga's only shot of the game.
Texas A&M (5-3) stayed within striking distance in the second half before a 7-1 Boise State run put the Broncos up 77-63 with 2:15 remaining.
• Memphis 68, Ole Miss 57: DeAndre Williams had 17 points, 14 rebounds, seven assists and three blocks to help Memphis beat Mississippi for the Tigers' fourth win in a row.
Alex Lomax and Kendric Davis scored 14 points apiece for Memphis (6-2).
Williams scored inside, Chandler Lawson followed with a layup and Davis hit a 3-pointer to cap a 9-2 opening run with 15:44 left in the first half and the Tigers never trailed.
Ole Miss (6-2) has lost two in a row.
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.