COLUMBIA, Mo. — Kobe Brown scored 18 points and grabbed eight rebounds, DeAndre Gholston also scored 18 points and No. 20 Missouri beat Vanderbilt 85-82 on Saturday.
D’Moi Hodge also scored 17 points and Noah Carter scored 16 as Missouri (13-2, 2-1 Southeastern Conference) improved to 7-0 all-time at home against Vandy.
Liam Robbins led the Commodores (8-7, 1-1) with 16 points and seven rebounds, and Jordan Wright added 14 points.
With Vandy trailing by three with 32 seconds remaining, Myles Stutes missed a pair of free throws. The Tigers' Sean East II split a pair of foul shots four seconds later to give Missouri a 79-75 lead.
Vanderbilt outrebounded Missouri 46-27. But Missouri made 27-of-31 (87%) free throws while Vanderbilt converted just 8-of-12 (67%) attempts from the line.
Carter hit a 3-pointer about 4 minutes into the second half to start a 10-0 run for Missouri that saw the Tigers pull out to a 53-42 lead. Vanderbilt responded with a 17-3 run of its own over the next 4:10 to pull ahead 56-53 with 8:22 remaining in the second half.
• No. 8 Tennessee 85, South Carolina 42: Olivier Nkamhoua scored a season-high 21 points on 10-of-10 shooting and No. 8 Tennessee dominated from the start.
The Vols (13-2) started 3-0 in the Southeastern Conference for the first time in four seasons and showed the depth and talent to think that streak in the rugged league could continue.
Nkamhoua, a 6-foot-9 senior forward, led Tennessee with 10 rebounds for his second double-double this season.
Nkamhoua, who went 5 for 5 for 10 points in an 83-57 win over Mississippi State on Tuesday, continued his run of perfection against the Gamecocks.
He was a major part in the Vols' quick start, scoring seven points the first 10 minutes as Tennessee built a 24-7 lead on the way to its ninth victory in the past 10 games with South Carolina (7-8, 0-2).
• Florida 82, Georgia 75: Riley Kugel threw down a pair of dunks in the final half-minute to put an exclamation point on Florida's win.
The Gators' seventh consecutive win in the series spoiled Bulldogs coach Mike White's return to Gainesville. White spent the previous seven seasons at Florida before leaving amid frustration on both sides.
Will Richard finished with 14 points and nine rebounds for Florida (8-7, 1-2) and reserves Jones and Reeves contributed 13 and 12 points respectively.
Roberts hit 4 of 8 from distance and led Georgia (11-4, 1-1) with 25 points. Abdur-Rahim was 4 of 6 from distance and added 12 points off the bench and Braelen Bridges had 10 points.
• Mississippi State 64, Ole Miss 54: Will McNair Jr. scored a season-high 13 points, Tolu Smith added 12 and Mississippi State warmed up in the second half to beat Mississippi.
After neither team reached 32% in the first half, the Bulldogs (12-3, 1-2 SEC) shot 50% in the second, outscoring the Rebels (8-7, 0-3) 28-8 over an 11-minute stretch to go up by 13. Mississippi State had its largest lead of the game at 59-46 after an Eric Reed Jr. dunk with 1:22 remaining.
Both McNair, averaging under four points per game, and Smith were 5-of-7 shooting in helping to give Chris Jans his first SEC coaching victory. The Bulldogs snapped a three-game losing streak after opening with 11 straight wins.
• Texas A&M 69, LSU 56: Dexter Dennis and Julius Marble each scored a season-high 17 points, and Texas A&M pulled away early and beat LSU 69-56 on Saturday night in its SEC home opener.
Texas A&M (10-5, 2-0) won its fourth straight and ended a 10-game losing streak in the series.
Dennis and Marble were a combined 12-of-18 from the field. Marble also led the Aggies with nine rebounds. Tyrece Radford added 14 points and Wade Taylor IV had 13.
Adam Miller scored 16 points to lead LSU (12-3, 1-2). Cam Hayes and KJ Williams had 10 apiece.
The Aggies took the lead for good early in the game and built a 34-23 halftime lead. Dennis had 15 points that included a pair of 3-pointers and Taylor added nine points. LSU shot 29% and missed 10 of 14 from long range before the break. The Tigers got within 42-33 but didn't get closer. The Aggies shot 50% in the second half and 48% overall.
