COLUMBIA, Mo. — Kobe Brown scored 20 points, and D’Moi Hodge scored 17 points to help Missouri beat No. 12 Iowa State 78-61 in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge on Saturday.
Brown scored 14 of his points in the first half and led Missouri (16-5) with 12 rebounds. Nick Honor added 12 points and DeAndre Gholston scored 10.
Jaren Holmes led Iowa State (15-5) with 19 points, and Gabe Kalscheur added 14.
Missouri made 47% of its 30 3-point attempts, while Iowa State shot 40% from long range. Iowa State outrebounded Missouri 38-25, but the Tigers negated the advantage on the glass by scoring 20 points off 19 Cyclones turnovers.
• No. 5 Kansas State 64, Florida 50: Keyontae Johnson had 13 points and 11 rebounds against his former team, Markquis Nowell flirted with the first triple-double in Kanas State history, and the Wildcats beat Florida.
Nowell finished with 13 points, nine rebounds and eight assists, and Nae'Qwan Tomlin also had 11 points. The Wildcats improved to 18-3 to match the 1972-73 team for the best start through 21 games in school history.
Colin Castleton scored 13 points for the Gators (12-9). Myreon Jones and Will Richard had 11 apiece.
• No. 9 Kansas 77, Kentucky 68: Kansas ended a tough skid with a win on the road. Jalen Wilson scored 22 points, KJ Adams Jr. 17 and Gradey Dick 13 for the Jayhawks (17-4).
Oscar Tshiebwe led the Wildcats (14-7) with 18 points. Jacob Toppin and Cason Wallace each added 14.
• Mississippi State 81, No. 11 TCU 74: Tolu Smith had a season-high 27 points, 13 rebounds and five assists to lead Mississippi State to an 81-74 overtime victory over No. 11 TCU on Saturday.
Dashawn Davis added 16 points to help Mississippi State (13-8) snap a five-game losing streak.
Damion Baugh led TCU (16-5) with 19 points and Emanuel Miller had 13. Shahada Wells and Jakobe Coles each had 12 for the Horned Frogs and Chuck O’Bannon had 10.
• No. 17 Baylor 67, Arkansas 64: Keyonte George scored 24 points, including seven in a row down the stretch, and the Bears edged Arkansas.
Baylor has a six-game winning streak even with its three worst shooting games of the season all coming in the last week.
LJ Cryer had 20 points for the Bears (16-5), who shot a season-low 33.9% (20 of 59) from the field.
Ricky Council IV scored 25 points for Arkansas (14-7).
• Texas Tech 76, LSU 68: Kevin Obanor scored 22 points, Kerwin Walton added 17 points, De’Vion Harmon had 14 points with eight assists, and Texas Tech defeated LSU.
The Red Raiders (11-10) outscored LSU 19-10 in the final 7 1/2 minutes to snap an eight-game losing streak.
Adam Miller made five 3-pointers and scored 20 points for LSU (12-9). KJ Williams had 14 points and nine rebounds, and Derek Fountain scored 10.
• Georgia 81, South Carolina 78 (OT): Kario Oquendo scored all eight of Georgia's overtime points and the Bulldog snapped a 12-game losing streak to the Gamecocks.
Jacobi Wright hit a 3-pointer to give the Gamecocks (8-13, 1-7 SEC) a two-point lead in overtime.
Oquendo made 10 of 15 from the line and finished with 16 points. Mardrez McBride made five 3-pointers and scored 17 points to lead Georgia (14-7, 4-4). Frank Anselem had 12 points and Terry Roberts 10.
• Oklahoma State 82, Ole Miss 60: Kalib Boone scored 18 points to lead four in double figures as Oklahoma State rolled.
Boone was 6 of 6 from the floor and made 6 of 8 free throws. Avery Anderson III was 11-of-11 shooting from the line and finished with 17 points for Oklahoma State (12-9), which shot 53% from the field and made 22 of 25 free throws. Woody Newton added 12 points and John-Michael Wright had 10.
TJ Caldwell and Jaemyn Brakefield scored 12 points apiece for Ole Miss (9-12).
