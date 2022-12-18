STARKVILLE, Miss. — Dashawn Davis made two clutch free throws with 5.6 seconds remaining and Tolu Smith had 15 points and eight rebounds to help No. 17 Mississippi State hold off Nicholls State 68-66 on Saturday.
Davis added 14 points and six assists for the Bulldogs (11-0), who are off to their best start since the 2003-04 season. Tyler Stevenson added 14 points, including 12 in the first half, for Mississippi State.
Latrell Jones led Nicholls State (5-6) with 15 points, while Marek Nelson and Micah Thomas each added 12. Pierce Spencer had a steal with two seconds remaining, but his 3-point try at the buzzer bounced in and out of the rim.
Trailing 30-27 at halftime, Mississippi State went on a 20-7 spurt after halftime and led by as many as 12 points in the second half.
The Bulldogs shot just 39% for the game, including 2 of 14 from 3-point territory. But the Bulldogs held a huge advantage at the free throw line, making 28 of 35 attempts, while Nicholls State was 6 of 9 at the line.
• Missouri 68, Central Florida 66: DeAndre Gholston hit a buzzer-beating 3-pointer to lift Missouri at the Orange Bowl Basketball Classic doubleheader.
With 9 seconds remaining, D'Moi Hodge grabbed a defensive rebound for Missouri (10-1) and brought the ball upcourt. As he approached shooting range, he slipped and fell but was able to pass the ball to Gholston who picked it up and it a straight-on bank shot from about 30 feet away.
All of the final seven field goals of the game were 3-pointers. The barrage began when UCF's Ithiel Horton hit two 3s and Taylor Hendricks connected for a third to tie the game at 60 with 4:32 remaining.
Horton led UCF (8-3) with 19 points, C.J. Kelly had 16 points and Johnson finished with 12.
• East Carolina 64, South Carolina 56: RJ Felton scored 21 points shooting 8-for-13 and East Carolina beat South Carolina in the inaugural Greeneville Winter Invitational.
East Carolina (8-4) has won three of its last four following a two-game losing streak. South Carolina (5-6) has dropped back-to-back games and has fallen below .500 for the third time this season.
The Pirates built a 12-0 lead and never trailed. Felton made 3-pointers 20 seconds apart for a 23-10 lead nine minutes before halftime. East Carolina had seven 3-pointers en route to a 37-18 halftime advantage.
• Ole Miss 63, Temple 55: Matthew Murrell scored 21 points and Daeshun Ruffin had 17 with the two combining for 28 in the second half when Mississippi rallied.
After shooting just 27% and giving up 16 points off turnovers in the first half the Rebels (8-3) rebounded to shoot 48% in the second half and overtake the Owls.
Damian Dunn scored 16 points and Khalif Battle 15 for Temple (6-6), which shot 24% in the second half.
• LSU 89, Winthrop 81: Cam Hayes scored 25 points shooting 8-for-11 and LSU fought off feisty Winthrop, pulling away in the second half.
Despite their size advantage, the Tigers (10-1) needed a 14-3 run to in a three-minute stretch to build its first double-digit lead of the game at 80-68 on Adam Miller's 3-pointer with 3:40 left.
Cory Hightower scored 25 points for Winthrop (5-7).
• Memphis 83, Texas A&M 79: Kendric Davis had 23 points — including a career-high 14 made free throws — and nine assists, DeAndre Williams scored all his 15 points in the second half and Memphis beat Texas A&M 83-79 Saturday night.
Davis shot just 4 of 13 from the field but missed just 2 of 16 from the free-throw line and added three steals. Johnathan Lawson made 3 of 3 from behind the arc and finished with 10 points for Memphis (9-3).
Wade Taylor IV hit four 3-pointers and tied his career high with 25 points for Texas A&M (6-4).
