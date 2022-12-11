COLUMBIA, Mo. — Kevin McCullar Jr. heard the boos and catcalls from the Missouri student section hours before tipoff, when Kansas first emerged from the tunnel for pregame warmups. The noise rose to an ear-splitting roar as the bitter rivals began their first showdown in Columbia in more than a decade.
All that McCullar heard by the end was the haunting refrain of “Rock Chalk Jayhawk.”
McCullar finished with 21 points, Jalen Wilson had 24 points and 10 rebounds, and the sixth-ranked Jayhawks pounded their old Big 12 foe 95-67 on Saturday night in just their second meeting since the Tigers bolted for the SEC.
“The atmosphere was electric tonight,” McCullar said. “We just tried to embrace the environment.”
KJ Adams Jr. also had a career-high 19 points and Gradey Dick scored 16 for the Jayhawks (9-1), who romped past the Tigers last year in Lawrence but were making their first visit to Columbia since Feb. 4, 2012, the year Missouri switched conferences.
The fevered pitch for the latest showdown of century-old rivals evaporated in the opening minutes, though, when Kansas raced to a 30-16 lead. It swelled to 26 points early in the second half before the Jayhawks cruised to the finish.
“In all honesty, you want to be in environments where people care,” Kansas coach Bill Self said, “and it was obviously a caring environment today. The crowd was great. And I thought our guys really did a good job of not letting them go on runs that could have really gotten the crowd more into the game.”
D'Moi Hodge and Nick Honor scored 15 apiece to lead the Tigers (9-1), who had been one of 10 remaining unbeatens in Division I men's basketball at the start of the day. Noah Carter finished with 12 points and DeAndre Gholston had 11.
There are rivalries in college basketball and then there is Kansas-Missouri, marked by a pervasive hatred predating James Naismith and his peach baskets to actual guerrilla warfare along their border in the years leading up to the Civil War.
One fan walking through the concourse of Mizzou Arena on Saturday even wore a hat that read “Remember Quantrill” — as in the Confederate sympathizer William Quantrill, who led a massacre in Lawrence, Kansas, in 1863.
• No. 9 Arkansas 88, Oklahoma 78: Junior Ricky Council IV scored 26 points and freshman Nick Smith Jr. had 21 in Arkansas' victory.
Arkansas, which improved to 9-1 on the season, trailed most of the first half, but led by three at the break and gradually pulled away from the Sooners throughout the second half.
The game was played in Tulsa, roughly the midpoint between Fayetteville, Arkansas, and Norman, Oklahoma. But Razorback fans turned out in numbers, which Council said “for sure” fueled the second half.
Oklahoma (7-3) had just three players in double figures, with senior Grant Sherfield leading the way with 23 points, including 3 of 6 3-pointers.
Jordan Walsh added 12 points for the Razorbacks, who shot 59.3% from the field, and Mahki Mitchell had 10 points and six rebounds.
• LSU 72, Wake Forest 70: Justice Hill scored the winning basket with 2 seconds left, KJ Williams had 35 points, and LSU defeated Wake Forest.
After LSU called timeout with 15 seconds left in a tie game, Hill took the ball above the 3-point arc, made a spin move and got to the middle of the lane for the winning layup.
Hill's bucket, only his second of the game, capped a come-from-behind LSU win in which Williams scored 23 second-half points, making 5-of-6 3-pointers. He made 7-of-9 3-pointers for the game and added nine rebounds.
Appleby had 26 points and six assists for Wake Forest (7-3). He made 9 of 11 from the field. Matthew Marsh had 13 points and 11 rebounds off the bench and Cameron Hildreth added 12 points, eight rebounds and four assists.
Hayes had 13 points, six assists and five rebounds off the bench for LSU (8-1). Derek Fountain added 11 points five rebounds and four steals.
• Ole Miss 98, Valparaiso 61: Matthew Murrell scored 17 points, Daeshun Ruffin added 14 points and six scored in double figures as Mississippi rolled.
Ole Miss (7-2) ended a two-game skid and has won all five of its home games. Valparaiso (4-7), which is winless in its five road games, has lost three of its last four overall.
Murrell and Ruffin were a combined 12 of 18 from the field. Myles Burns added 12 points and eight rebounds for Ole Miss. Robert Allen and Jaemyn Brakefield had 11 points apiece and Tye Fagan 10.
Kobe King scored 20 points to lead Valparaiso. Ben Krikke added 16 points and Nick Edwards had 14.
Ole Miss jumped out to a 20-point lead about 13 minutes in and led 53-30 at the break.
