BOULDER, Colo. — Freshman Kennedy Chandler scored 16 of his season-high 28 points in the first half and No. 13 Tennessee pulled away from Colorado 69-54 on Saturday.
It was Tennessee’s second straight victory over the Buffaloes in as many years. The Volunteers topped Colorado 56-47 at home in the opener for both teams last season.
“Tonight they had Kennedy Chandler and we didn’t,” Buffaloes coach Tad Boyle said. “He was the difference in the game.”
Tennessee (6-1) overcame a slow start to win its third straight since an 18-point loss to No. 6 Villanova. Santiago Vescovi had 13 points for the Volunteers.
Before Saturday, Tennessee’s only road games since Jan. 25, 2020, were in SEC play, and it had not won a non-conference road game since Dec. 15, 2018, at Memphis. The Volunteers were ready for a tough environment Saturday but fell behind 8-0 right away.
“We knew they were going to come out with a lot of emotion, playing at home against a ranked team,” coach Rick Barnes said.
Evan Battey had 12 points and Tristan Da Silva scored 11 for the Buffaloes (6-3).
Colorado scored the first five points of the second half to get within five but the Volunteers went on a 10-4 run. The Buffaloes got within five again with 8:34 left but Tennessee scored the next eight points.
Chandler hit key baskets to make sure the Colorado didn’t get closer than five.
“We tried everything, going under (screens), switching, we just did a bad job,” Battey said of guarding Chandler.
The Buffaloes led 17-16 with 8:58 left in the first half but then struggled on the offensive end. They went 1 of 7 from the field and had eight of their first-half turnovers the rest of the way.
Chandler took over late in the first half to help Tennessee pull away. He scored eight of his 16 points in the final two minutes to turn a 26-22 lead into a 10-point advantage at intermission.
“Were just we were playing off the game,” Chandler said. “We had to get some stops first. And that’s what leads the offense. That’s what we did.”
No. 10 Arkansas 93, Little Rock 78: Au’Diese Toney scored 18 points and JD Notae had 15 to lift No. 10 Arkansas.
All but two of Toney’s points came in the first half, when Arkansas (8-0) built its lead to 15 points at the break. Notae took over for the Razorbacks in the second half, scoring all but two of his points to stave off an attempted rally by Little Rock (4-5), which went on an 18-8 run to start the second half.
Notae, the SEC’s leading scorer this season averaging 18.1 points per game, shot an efficient 5 of 9 in the second half and his 3-pointer with 3:47 left put Arkansas back ahead by double digits for good.
Arkansas had three other players score in double figures: Devo Davis with 16, Chris Lykes with 14 and Stanley Umude added 12.
Ole Miss 67, No. 18 Memphis 63: Jarkel Joyner scored 20 points and Mississippi converted 10 of 11 free throws in the final four minutes to defeat No. 18 Memphis 67-63 on Saturday.
The Rebels (6-2) built a 62-51 lead on a jumper by Luis Rodriguez with 2:10 remaining. They relied on the free throw shooting to send Memphis (5-3) to its third straight loss.
Nysler Brooks made three free throws in the final 32 seconds to preserve the win.
Matthew Murrell added 19 points for the Rebels, including 4 of 9 from 3-point range. Ole Miss shot 18 of 51 (35%) from the field, but compensated by hitting eight 3-point shots and going 23 of 29 (79%) from the free throw line.
SMU 84, Vanderbilt 72: Kendric Davis scored 21 points, Zach Nutall added 20, and SMU scored 56 after halftime.
The Mustangs turned it around after the break when they went to intermission down 40-28. An 11-0 run to start the second half featured a 3-pointer and layup by Nutall and a layup and a pair of free throws from Emmanuel Bandoumel to reduce Vanderbilt's lead to one.
Kendric Davis made a 3 and followed with a layup for a 51-47 lead with 14:19 remaining and SMU (7-3) proceeded to extend the lead from there.
Scotty Pippen Jr. made a 3, reducing Vanderbilt's deficit to 56-50 with 12:02 left before the Commodores (5-2) went almost four minutes without scoring.
Pippen scored 29 points for Vanderbilt and Jordan Wright had 14 points with 12 rebounds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.