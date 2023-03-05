FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Antonio Reeves scored a career-high 37 points, and No. 23 Kentucky handed Arkansas its third straight loss with an 88-79 victory on Saturday.
Oscar Tshiebwe had 12 points and 13 rebounds for the Wildcats (21-10, 12-6 Southeastern Conference). Jacob Toppin scored 21 points.
Kentucky shot 54% from the field in its fifth win in six games. It also held Arkansas to 36% shooting.
The Wildcats will be the No. 3 seed for the SEC Tournament.
Kentucky played without starting point guard Cason Wallace because of a leg injury. Calipari did not give a timetable for Wallace’s return.
Tshiebwe fouled out with 4:53 left, but Arkansas (19-12, 8-10) was unable to take advantage of his absence. The Razorbacks missed three straight buckets before Reeves scored to lift Kentucky back to a 10-point lead with four minutes left.
Arkansas coach Eric Musselman lamented his team's trouble with finishing inside and praised Reeves. The senior guard was 12-for-17 from the field and 11-for-11 at the free-throw line.
• South Carolina 61, Georgia 55: Meechie Johnson scored 18 points and Jacobi Wright had 14 and the pair combined for five free throws in the last 3.6 seconds to give South Carolina a win to close the regular season.
Johnson made 1 of 2 free throws with 7.6 seconds to go for a 56-53 lead for the Gamecocks, who chose to intentionally foul before the Bulldogs could attempt a tying 3-pointer.
Hayden Brown scored 13 points for the Gamecocks (11-20, 4-14 SEC), who snapped a three-game losing streak with their first home SEC win. Josh Gray had 11 rebounds and Johnson had seven assists.
Roberts had 14 points for the Bulldogs (16-15, 6-12), who have lost five straight, and Braele Bridges had 12.
• Missouri 82, Ole Miss 77: Noah Carter and Kobe Brown each scored 17 points and Missouri clinched its first double-bye into the Southeastern Conference tournament by edging Mississippi.
The Tigers will be the No. 4 seed and first-year coach Dennis Gates will make his tournament debut on Friday.
Missouri (23-8, 11-7) is 8-0 this season in games decided by five points or fewer, and the Tigers matched their all-time best record in SEC play with 11 wins.
Brown finished with seven rebounds and Carter had five boards, three assists and a steal. Gholston and Hodge contributed 15 and 14 points, respectively.
Jaemyn Brakefield led Ole Miss (11-20, 3-15) with 18 points.
• Florida 79, LSU 67: Riley Kugel scored 21 points, Will Richard added 18 points and Florida defeated LSU.
The 24-point turnaround was sparked by Kugel, a freshman who averages 9.3 points but has reached double figures in eight consecutive games.
Richard made 7 of 10 shots and grabbed six rebounds. Kyle Lofton had 16 points, five rebounds and five assists for Florida (16-15, 9-9 SEC).
KJ Williams scored 19 points and grabbed nine rebounds and Derek Fountain added 13 points and 12 rebounds for LSU (13-18, 2-16). Adam Miller had 10 points.
