Arkansas Vanderbilt Basketball

Liam Robbins, pictured earlier this season, had 18 points, nine rebounds and five blocks in Vanderbilt's win over Florida on Saturday. [JOHN AMIS/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS]

 JOHN AMIS

NASHVILLE — Liam Robbins scored 18 points, grabbed nine rebounds and blocked five shots while leading six in double-figure scoring as Vanderbilt beat Florida 88-72 on Saturday night to sweep the season series.

