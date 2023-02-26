NASHVILLE — Liam Robbins scored 18 points, grabbed nine rebounds and blocked five shots while leading six in double-figure scoring as Vanderbilt beat Florida 88-72 on Saturday night to sweep the season series.
Vanderbilt (16-13, 9-7 SEC) rebounded from an 85-77 loss at LSU and has won six of its last seven. The Commodores also won its ninth SEC game, their most since the 2016-17 season.
Ezra Manjon added 15 points for the Commodores, who shot 52% overall and made 10 of 24 from long range. Tyrin Lawrence added 13 points and Colin Smith, Trey Thomas and Myles Stute 11 each.
Riley Kugel scored 20 points to lead Florida (14-15, 7-9), which has lost three in a row and six of its last seven. Kyle Lofton added 15 points, and the pair combined for five 3-pointers.
Vanderbilt built a 16-point lead early in the second half before Florida pulled to 67-58 with 7:54 remaining. The Commodores answered with a 17-7 run, capped by consecutive 3s from Robbins and Thomas, and led 81-65 with 3:13 to play. Manjon made layups twice to push the lead to 19 in the closing minutes.
Vanderbilt took the lead for good three minutes into the game and led 46-36 at the break. Manjon and Robbins scored nine points apiece as the Commodores shot 53% overall in the half.
• Missouri 85, Georgia 63: D'Moi Hodge and Nick Honor combined for 11 3-pointers and 35 points as Missouri took off in the second half to beat Georgia.
Trailing by a point, the Tigers (21-8, 9-7 SEC) outscored the Bulldogs 45-22 in the second half, finishing with seven 3s in each half on 28 total attempts. Hodge hit six 3s and scored 18 points, Honor added five 3s and had 17 points with Noah Carter adding 12 points and DeAndre Gholston 10.
Kario Oquendo scored 14 points, Mardrez McBride 12 and Braelen Bridges 10 but the trio combined for only eight in the second half. The Bulldogs (16-13, 6-10) made 10 of 29 3-point attempts but were outscored 32-11 off 19 turnovers and lost their third straight.
Hodge and Honor each had a pair of 3-pointers in a 13-3 run to open the second half for a nine-point lead at the first media timeout. After a 3-pointer from Georgia's Justin Hill, the Tigers scored the next eight points to lead by 16. The lead reached 26 late in the game.
Georgia’s made eight 3-pointers — three each from Oquendo and McBride — and Missouri seven — with four by Hodge — in the first half which ended with Georgia up 41-40 after having led by as many as eight.
Missouri has won more than 20 games for the first time since winning 23 in 2013-14. The Tigers are at LSU on Wednesday and conclude their regular season at home against Mississippi on Saturday.
• Mississippi State 69, No. 25 Texas A&M 62: Tolu Smith scored 17 points and Shakeel Moore added 14.
Cameron Matthews had 11 points for the Bulldogs (19-10 overall, 7-9 Southeastern Conference), who held the Aggies to one field goal in the final 14 minutes and outscored them 34-18 during the same period.
“It’s been fun,” Mississippi State head coach Chris Jans said of his team’s success in February. “It’s been rewarding. We had plenty of close games earlier and we were not on the correct side of the ledger when the final buzzer went off. For whatever reason, our group had to go through some tough experiences to learn and grow.
“They did that and it makes you feel good when they respond like that. They stuck with the process and now they are being rewarded for it.”
Wade Taylor IV led Texas A&M (21-9, 13-3) with 21 points, including four 3-pointers, and Henry Coleman III and Andersson Garcia each scored 11.
Texas A&M opened the second half on a 16-5 run and took a 44-35 lead after an Andre Gordon's 3-pointer with 14:09 remaining. After a Mississippi State timeout, the Aggies then went over 12 minutes without a field goal and Mississippi State responded with a 12-2 run to take the lead for good.
