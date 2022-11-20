LEXINGTON, Ky. — Between Kenny McIntosh and Jack Podlesny, top-ranked Georgia got all the important points it needed on a day where style points weren't possible.
McIntosh rushed for a career-best 143 yards, including a crucial 9-yard score late in the third quarter, and the Bulldogs withstood Kentucky's fourth-quarter rally Saturday for a 16-6 win and its second consecutive unbeaten season in the Southeastern Conference.
The Bulldogs (11-0, 8-0 SEC, No. 1 CFP) clinched the Eastern Division title last week and sought another perfect finish in league play. They came away as just the third SEC team since 1992 to post consecutive 8-0 league marks, following Alabama (2008-09) and Florida (1995-96).
Georgia's success wasn't easy in cold, windy conditions, and it settled for three Podlesny field goals before McIntosh's TD provided a needed cushion.
• Vanderbilt 31, Florida 24: Mike Wright threw three touchdown passes and Vanderbilt upset Florida for its second straight Southeastern Conference victory.
Vanderbilt (5-6, 2-5) took a 7-3 lead and never looked back against Florida (6-5, 3-5). The loss ended a two-game win streak for the Gators, who had won their last eight games against Vanderbilt.
With 3:22 left in the first half, Florida’s Jason Marshall Jr. fumbled a punt from Vanderbilt’s Matthew Hayball at the Gators’ 5-yard line. The ball rolled into the end zone where it was recovered by Wesley Schelling for the touchdown and a 14-6 Vanderbilt lead at the half.
Joseph Bulovas kicked a 27-yard field goal with 4:38 left to play to extend Vanderbilt’s lead to 31-18.
Richardson passed to Reynolds for a 16-yard score with 3:13 remaining to cap the scoring for Florida.
• Texas A&M 20, UMass 3: Conner Weigman threw for 191 yards and a touchdown and Texas A&M overcame a sloppy and mistake-filled performance to snap a six-game skid.
Texas A&M (4-7) entered the game as 33 ½ point favorites against the Minutemen, who have won just one game this season. But the Aggies lost four fumbles and struggled to move the ball while playing without top running back Devon Achane and leading receiver Evan Stewart on a soggy and cold day.
Weigman threw a touchdown pass in the second quarter to put A&M on top. The Aggies didn’t get in the end zone again until Le’Veon Moss scampered 12 yards for a touchdown with about five minutes remaining to stretch the lead to 20-3.
The school announced a paid attendance of more than 90,000, but the crowd in the cavernous stadium looked sparse from the start and morphed into a ghost town by the third quarter as light rain steadily fell.
• Mississippi State 56, ETSU 7: Highlighting the day was Will Rogers, who threw for five touchdowns and moved into ninth in SEC history with 10,189 yards, passing Ole Miss’ Eli Manning heading into the Bulldogs’ Thanksgiving Day showdown with the Rebels in Oxford.
The Bulldogs (7-4) had 418 yards and 342 of those were through the air. Rogers went 30 of 37 for 301 yards. Justin Robinson had five catches for 62 yards and a touchdown and Tulu Griffin had four catches for 53 yards and two scores.
It was also a milestone moment for Emmanuel Forbes, who snagged a carom off the foot of East Tennessee State receiver Cameron Lewis and returned it 79 yards for a second quarter touchdown — his sixth career pick-six to set both an SEC and FBS record.
