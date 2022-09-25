ATHENS, Ga. — Georgia hardly looked like the nation's best team, struggling to put away Kent State.
The No. 1 Bulldogs ultimately prevailed, holding on for a 39-22 victory Saturday, but their two-week run atop the rankings could be in jeopardy.
Brock Bowers scored two more touchdowns and Georgia survived a sloppy performance and surprisingly gritty effort from the Golden Flashes.
The Bulldogs (4-0) turned it over three times, struggled in the red zone, were burned on a fake punt and gave up several big plays to Kent State (1-3) in what was easily their worst performance of the season.
Was it bad enough to knock Georgia out of the top spot in the rankings? Check back Sunday.
“We don’t care too much about the rankings," defensive lineman Nazir Stackhouse said. "We focus on us. It’s always a ‘we’ thing. We’re always focused on our development as a team, no matter where we are in the rankings.”
Kent State had a chance to make it a one-score game with less than 13 minutes remaining after Marquez Cooper powered in from the 1 to cap a 12-play, 75-yard drive. But a two-point conversion failed, leaving the Bulldogs with a 32-22 lead.
Georgia then finished off the Golden Flashes, driving 75 yards for Kendall Milton's 1-yard plunge on fourth-and-goal with 5 1/2 minutes to go.
• No. 16 Ole Miss 35, Tulsa 27: Jaxson Dart and Quinshon Judkins accounted for four touchdowns in the second quarter as Mississippi rallied from an early deficit to beat Tulsa.
Ole Miss (4-0) trailed for the first time this season, 14-7 before the decisive 28-point outburst. Dart threw 31-yard touchdown passes to Malik Heath and Jonathan Mingo, and Judkins had scoring runs of 1 and 4 yards to complete the rally and build a 35-14 cushion.
Dart directed consecutive scoring drives of 75, 64, 93 and 46 yards in the quarter and finished 13 of 24 passing with 154 yards, adding 116 yards rushing on 13 carries. The Rebels had 462 yards of total offense, highlighted by 140 yards rushing on 27 carries by Judkins.
Tulsa (2-2) was led by Davis Brin, throwing for a 20-yard touchdown pass to Isaiah Epps and adding a 1-yard touchdown run.
• Mississippi State 45, Bowling Green 14: Will Rogers threw for 406 yards and tied a school record with six touchdown passes on Saturday as Mississippi State bounced back from a loss with a win over Bowling Green.
After having a more balanced attack than normal for most of the first two games, the Air Raid returned for Mike Leach’s team against the Falcons. Rogers was 38-of-49 passing, finding 12 different receivers.
It was the third time this season Rogers completed at least 78% of his passes. The six touchdowns tied his own school record that he set a season ago. He also reached 400 yards for the seventh time in his three seasons.
Caleb Ducking had seven catches for a career-high 96 yards and two touchdowns for the Bulldogs (3-1).
