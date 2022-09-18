COLUMBIA, S.C. — Georgia coach Kirby Smart and his No. 1 Bulldogs are sending messages to anyone who thought they were going to drop off after a national championship.
The latest statement came Saturday in a 48-7 victory over South Carolina (1-2, 0-2) in their Southeastern Conference opener, where the Gamecocks needed a touchdown with 53 seconds to go to avoid becoming the fifth shutout victim of the Bulldogs (3-0) in their past 14 games.
Meanwhile, the Georgia offense gained 547 yards, scoring on eight of its first nine possessions and was averaging nearly 10 yards a play before the backups came in and took their foot off the gas in the fourth quarter.
Even though 15 players left for the NFL after winning Georgia's first national title since 1980, there still is still plenty of talent and an attitude that winning a championship leaves behind, coach Kirby Smart said.
“That was a very special group. That's going to linger in our building," Kirby said. “Not the championship, but the way they practiced, the way they carried themselves."
Stetson Bennett went 16 for 23 for 284 yards and two touchdowns and ran for another score. Just like the Bulldogs' 49-3 victory over Oregon and 33-0 win over Samford, Bennett didn't take a snap in the fourth quarter. He reminded his teammates that it won't stay this easy.
“We’re going to have to play a four-quarter game at some point. We’re going to have to stay in shape," Bennett said. “This isn’t going to happen every week.”
Tight end Brock Bowers had five catches for 121 yards and two touchdowns and also ran for a score. Georgia let 10 players carry the ball, rushing for 212 yards.
• No. 9 Kentucky 31, Youngstown State 0: An effective combination of punishing defense and Will Levis' arm helped quell any concerns about Kentucky letting down after a big victory.
Levis accounted for three touchdowns, Kavosiey Smoke ran for a score and the Wildcats shook off a slow start to shut out Youngstown State on Saturday.
Boosted by its first top-10 ranking since October 2007, the Wildcats (3-0) followed up last week's 26-16 Southeastern Conference win at Florida by physically dominating the FCS Penguins (2-1) in the inaugural meeting.
Kentucky outgained YSU 480-192 on the way to its first shutout since beating Miami (Ohio) 42-0 on Sept. 5, 2009. The Penguins failed to convert all 10 third-down chances, two more on fourth and saw their only red-zone chance snuffed out by Kentucky cornerback Carrington Valentine's interception in the end zone.
• No. 20 Ole Miss 42, Georgia Tech 0: Ole Miss shrugged off its uncertainty at quarterback by running right through Georgia Tech, with Zach Evans and Quinshon Judkins leading a 316-yard pummeling on the ground that carried the Rebels to a victory.
Jaxson Dart returned as the starting quarterback after Luke Altmyer got the nod the previous week.
Ole Miss ran for all six of its touchdowns, piling up 31 first downs and averaging 5.1 yards on a staggering 62 carries.
• Vanderbilt 38, Northern Illinois 28: Freshman quarterback AJ Swann threw four touchdown passes and Vanderbilt rallied to a non-conference victory over Northern Illinois.
Swann, making his third appearance and first career start, engineered a comeback from a two-touchdown deficit as the Commodores (3-1) scored 24 unanswered points in the second half. He completed 18 of 28 passes for 255 yards and the four scores.
Vanderbilt coach Clark Lea said he decided at midweek to start Swann over veteran Mike Wright.
