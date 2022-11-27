LEXINGTON, Ky. — A rivalry game was just what Kentucky needed to snap out of a second-half tailspin and play the way it wanted.
Will Levis passed for two touchdowns, including a 3-yarder to Barion Brown in the third quarter, Matt Ruffolo kicked a career-best four field goals and the Wildcats topped archrival Louisville 26-13 on Saturday for their fourth consecutive Governor’s Cup victory.
The Wildcats (7-5) limped in with five losses in seven games but regrouped to overwhelm the Cardinals (7-5) in all phases. Kentucky’s defense harassed Cardinal quarterbacks Brock Domann and Malik Cunningham and forced a turnover from each leading to 10 points. Trevin Wallace’s third-quarter interception of Cunningham and 19-yard return to the Louisville 16 was especially critical, setting up Levis’ scoring pass to Brown three plays later for a 23-7 lead that put the game out of reach.
Earlier, J.J. Weaver stripped Domann of the football on a second-quarter sack and returned it to the 6, setting up Ruffolo’s second field goal from 29 yards to make it 13-0.
“Our team responded how I believed they would,” coach Mark Stoops said. “This game is important and recognized that from the moment I walked in the door. ... It’s important for our football players and our staff, and I really appreciate the way we dug in, competed and finished the season.”
Levis was 11 of 19 passing for 188 yards and also tossed an 8-yard TD pass to Dane Key on Kentucky's second possession. His pass to wide-open tight end Josh Kattus turned into a 70-yard catch-and-run and set the stage for his first score three plays later.
The Wildcats never trailed, even though it took another Levis TD pass for the Wildcats to really feel comfortable with Bluegrass bragging rights — again.
• Texas A&M 38, No. 5 LSU 23: LSU's playoff hopes were most likely thwarted with the loss.
Devon Achane was virtually unstoppable for the Aggies (5-7, 2-6). He rushed for 215 yards and two touchdowns. As a team, Texas A&M rushed for 274 yards. Conner Weigman passed for 155 yards and two touchdowns.
What has been a forgettable season for coach Jimbo Fisher ended on a high note, though the Aggies won't be playing in a bowl game.
Quarterback Jayden Daniels passed for 189 yards but no touchdowns. John Emery Jr. rushed for three scores for the Tigers (9-3, 6-2).
LSU still plays in the SEC championship against Georgia next week.
• No. 10 Tennessee 56, Vanderbilt 0: Tennessee (10-2, 6-2) rushed for 362 yards, including more than 300 in the second half.
Joe Milton, starting in place of Hendon Hooker, was 11-for-21 passing with 147 yards and a touchdown. Hooker tore his ACL last week against South Carolina.
The Vols had two rushers with more than 130 yards. The team had six total rushing touchdowns.
Vandy (5-7, 2-6) was held to 254 yards of total offense. The Commodores were on a two-game SEC win streak entering the game.
