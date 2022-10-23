BATON ROUGE, La. — LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels' dynamism has bamboozled defenses in back-to-back games.
Daniels ran for three touchdowns and passed for two scores, and LSU roared back from an early two-touchdown deficit to hand No. 7 Mississippi its first loss this season, 45-20 on Saturday.
The performance gave Daniels the LSU record for touchdowns rushing in a season by a quarterback with nine. Daniels also has accounted for 11 TDs rushing or passing combined in the span of two games. He had three of each in a 45-35 victory at Florida last weekend.
“I expected that," Daniels said of his newly established school record and his prolific two-game stretch. “I know what I’m capable of doing.”
Reveling in the resounding triumph over a historical and highly-ranked rival, LSU fans stormed the field as the game ended. Now LSU (6-2, 4-1 SEC) is back in the race to win the SEC West — if the Tigers can beat No. 6 Alabama.
“We’re executing at a high level. We’re exerting our will,” first-year LSU coach Brian Kelly said. “Our best players are now starting to play their best football.”
After being outgained 200-80 in the first quarter and falling behind 17-3 on Jonathan Cruz's field goal to start the second quarter, LSU outscored Ole Miss (7-1, 3-1) 42-3 the remainder of the game.
• Missouri 17, Vanderbilt 14: Missouri had lost its first three SEC games in increasingly heartbreaking fashion.
The Tigers finally held on down the stretch to win one on Saturday.
Luther Burden III had touchdowns on the ground and through the air, Missouri kept Vanderbilt's offense off the scoreboard until late in the fourth quarter, and the Tigers proceeded to make a huge fourth-down stop with just over a minute left for a nerve-wracking 17-14 victory that lifted them out of the conference cellar.
Brady Cook had 211 yards passing with a touchdown and an interception, and Cody Schrader came off the bench to run 14 times for 84 yards, as the Tigers (3-4, 1-4 SEC) beat Vanderbilt (3-5, 0-4) for the sixth time in the last seven meetings.
