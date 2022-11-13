KNOXVILLE — If style points are important to No. 5 Tennessee, the Volunteers scored 66 of them Saturday.
Hendon Hooker threw for 355 yards and three touchdowns and also ran for a score to lead the Volunteers (9-1, 5-1 Southeastern Conference, No. 5 College Football Playoff) to a 66-24 victory over Missouri (4-6, 2-5).
Tennessee bounced back from its first loss of the season to Georgia last week by setting a school record with 724 total offensive yards, eclipsing 718 against Troy in 2012.
Was that a statement to the College Football Playoff Committee?
“The statement is that we're a good football team playing good football,” Tennessee coach Josh Heupel said.
The Volunteers did have trouble containing a Missouri attack that has struggled this season. The Tigers rushed for 172 yards, more than any other team against Tennessee this year.
Missouri quarterback Brady Cook did the most damage, running for 106 yards and throwing for 217.
The Tigers even cut the Vols' lead to 28-24 early in the third quarter before Tennessee took off.
• No. 1 Georgia 45, Mississippi State 19: Stetson Bennett threw for 289 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Bulldogs past Mississippi State.
Will Rogers was 29-for-51 with 263 yards and a touchdown as Mississippi State (6-4, 3-4) fell below .500 in SEC play.
With the win, Georgia (10-0, 7-0) will stay firm at No. 1 in the College Football Playoff rankings.
• No. 7 LSU 13, Arkansas 10: LSU coach Brian Kelly told Harold Perkins Jr. he reminded him of Michael Jordan after the Tigers beat Arkansas.
The freshman linebacker, whose strip-sack of Arkansas quarterback Cade Fortin with 1:17 left clinched the win and kept LSU's College Football Playoff hopes alive, had the flu before the teams kicked off, the coach said.
Perkins finished with two forced fumbles, four sacks and eight tackles. His teammate Mekhi Wingo pounced on the loose ball at the Arkansas 44 to clinch the win for LSU (8-2, 6-1 SEC).
LSU’s defense allowed 249 yards to Arkansas’ (5-5, 2-4) offense, which by game’s end was down to its third-string quarterback.
• Florida 38, South Carolina 6: Montrell Johnson Jr. ran for a career-high 161 yards and a touchdown, Anthony Richardson accounted for three scores in what might have been his final home game at Florida and the Gators steamrolled South Carolina 38-6 on Saturday.
Florida (6-4, 3-4 Southeastern Conference) avenged an ugly loss to the Gamecocks last season, won consecutive league games for the first time in nearly two years and became bowl eligible in coach Billy Napier’s first season.
The Gators dominated from the start, scoring on their first four drives and leading 24-0 before South Carolina (6-4, 3-4) crossed midfield.
