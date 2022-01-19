FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Jaylin Williams scored a career-high 19 points, JD Notae added 17 and Arkansas cruised to a 75-59 victory over South Carolina on Tuesday night.
It was the third consecutive win for Arkansas (13-5, 3-3 Southeastern Conference), yet it ended a string of 1,092 games with at least one made 3-pointer.
The last time the Razorbacks didn’t hit a 3 was when they went 0-of-2 at Texas on Jan. 7, 1989.
Arkansas was 0-of-11 from distance but shot 41% overall.
The Razorbacks trailed by seven points at halftime but opened the second on an 18-3 run, shooting 8-of-16 from the floor for a 51-41 lead. Au’Diese Toney scored six points and Williams added four during the stretch.
South Carolina (10-7, 1-4) missed its first 11 field goals after the break before Devin Carter’s jumper and later a free throw made it 51-46 with 10:25 left, but the Gamecocks didn’t get closer.
Toney finished with 13 points and Stanley Umude added 12 for the Razorbacks, who shot 15 of 30 from the floor in the second half and 27 of 33 (82%) overall from the free-throw line.
Carter scored 20 points to lead South Carolina, which has lost three straight.
Arkansas coach Eric Musselman sat out a second game recovering from last Thursday's left shoulder surgery.
• Missouri 78, Ole Miss 53: Amari Davis scored 23 points, Kobe Brown added 15 and the Tigers (8-9, 2-3) thumped the Rebels (9-8, 1-4).
Missouri won just its fourth game in 19 meetings with Ole Miss since the Tigers joined the Southeastern Conference in the 2012-13 season.
Missouri led by double figures the entire second half. Ole Miss pulled within 57-47 after a 9-0 run, but the Tigers answered by scoring the next 15 points — with six points from Brown — for a 25-point lead with three minutes left.
Javon Pickett and Ronnie DeGray III each had 11 points for Missouri. Point guard Jarron Coleman grabbed a career-high 13 rebounds, to go with eight points and seven assists, to help the Tigers hold a 40-26 edge on the glass.
Davis scored 13 points in the first half and Missouri lead 38-23 after shooting 56% from the field. Ole Miss was just 8-for-31 in the opening 20 minutes and finished at 34%.
Daeshun Ruffin scored 12 points for Ole Miss, which has lost five of its last six games. Nysier Brooks had eight points and 10 rebounds.
