FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — No. 23 Arkansas held Tennessee to two field goals in the final eight minutes and used an 11-1 run late in the second half for a 58-48 win over the No. 16 Volunteers on Saturday.
The win is Arkansas' 11th in 12 games, while the Volunteers' loss is just their second since Jan. 15.
“We’re not always cosmetically pleasing offensively, but, man, do we play hard,” Arkansas coach Eric Musselman said. “Nobody plays harder in the country than this team right now.”
Jaylin Williams scored 13 points and grabbed 16 rebounds for the Razorbacks, picking up his fourth straight double-double and his ninth in the last 13 games. JD Notae added 13 points for Arkansas (21-6, 10-4 Southeastern Conference).
Zakai Zeigler led Tennessee (19-7, 10-4) with 12 points.
Neither team led by more than four points until Devo Davis made a 3-pointer from the corner in the midst of the Razorbacks' late run. Chris Lykes followed with a pair of free throws and Au'Diese Toney finished at the rim to give the Razorbacks a 51-42 lead with 5:17 left.
Tennessee would pull within six points with 58 seconds left, but Arkansas shot 7 of 7 from the free-throw line in the final minute to seal the win.
Tennessee couldn't get its leading scorer, Santiago Vescovi, on track.
He picked up his fourth foul with more than 10 minutes left in the game and when he returned with about five minutes left, Arkansas had pulled ahead comfortably.
Vescovi entered averaging 13.8 points per game, but was held to 7 points on 2-of-13 shooting.
The two teams are tied for third in the SEC, a game behind Kentucky and two games behind Auburn, with four regular-season games left.
“What they (Arkansas) are doing right now is not easy,” Musselman said. “We knew with seven games to go how difficult our schedule is, was, still is. Yeah, we lost to Alabama by one, but could have won that game, too. I’m overly pleased with how we’re playing.”
• Vanderbilt 72, Texas A&M 67: Scotty Pippen Jr. scored 24 points for the Commodores (14-12, 6-8), who scored six of the game's last eight points.
Jordan Wright added 15 points and Liam Robbins scored 14 for Vandy.
Quenton Jackson scored 23 points for the Aggies (16-11, 5-9). Hassan Diarra had 13 and Tyrece Radford 12.
• South Carolina 77, LSU 75: Jermaine Couisnard scored a career-high 33 points on 12-for-18 shooting for the Gamecocks (16-10, 7-7 SEC).
Bryant made a free throw with 1.5 seconds left, and the Tigers (19-8, 7-7) didn't get a shot off before time expired.
Erik Stevenson scored 15 for Carolina, which has won three straight.
Reserve Tari Eason scored 21 points with 10 rebounds and Days scored 18 for LSU. The Tigers missed 9 of 22 free throws.
• Ole Miss 85, Georgia 68: Tye Fagan scored 20 points against his former school, and Jaemyn Brakefield and Austin Crowley had career highs of 19 and 18 points, respectively, for the Rebels (13-14, 4-10).
Ole Miss played without its top three scorers.
Jarkel Joiner and Matthew Murrell were sidelined with flu-like symptoms. Daeshun Ruffin is out for the season after a knee injury suffered against LSU on Feb. 1.
Braelen Bridges scored 17 points with five assists, Kario Oquendo added 14 points and Jabri Abdur-Rahim 11 for Georgia (6-21, 1-13), which has lost seven straight.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.