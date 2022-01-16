BATON ROUGE, La. — Jaylin Williams hit a tiebreaking 3-pointer with slightly more than a minute to play, sending Arkansas over No. 12 LSU 65-58 on Saturday.
The Razorbacks (12-5, 2-3 Southeastern Conference) ended the game on a 17-2 run in the final nine minutes.
Arkansas coach Eric Musselman missed the game while he was recovering from shoulder surgery. Baton Rouge native Keith Smart was the interim head coach.
Smart, who coached professionally for 22 years, joined the Arkansas staff this summer. Musselman is expected to also miss the Razorbacks’ next game against South Carolina.
Facing its largest deficit of the game at 56-48 with nine minutes remaining, Arkansas used defense to get back into it.
“When I called that timeout, I just told the guys to breathe,” Smart said. “Forget about what just happened and breathe. That really helped.”
“We were down eight points, but we still had a lot of time. Certain guys were going to make a big play or get a big rebound. That came to fruition today,” he said.
LSU missed four shots and and committed four turnovers as the Razorbacks went on a 10-0 run to take a 58-56 lead.
Williams, who had 11 points and 13 rebounds, made a wide-open 3 for a 61-58 lead. He then took a charge from the Tigers’ Brandon Murray on the ensuing possession.
• Texas A&M 67, Missouri 64: Henry Coleman III scored 18 points, Hassan Diarra made two free throws with three seconds left and Texas A&M rallied for a win on Saturday.
Texas A&M missed its first 13 shots, trailed for the first 35 minutes and never led by more than two until the final minute.
The Aggies' Andre Gordon made two free throws for a 65-61 lead with 31 seconds remaining. The four-point cushion proved beneficial after teammate Marcus Williams missed two free throws with 10 seconds left. Missouri's Jarron Coleman hit a 3-pointer to draw the Tigers within 65-64 but there were only three seconds left when they sent Diarra to the line. He made both and, after a timeout, Missouri was unable to get a good look at a tying shot.
Trailing 56-49 with 7:49 left, Texas A&M forced three turnovers in the midst of 6-for-8 shooting and took the lead for the first time at 57-56 on a layup by Williams with 4:47.
The teams traded baskets — and the lead — four times in the next 2 1/2 minutes.
Tyrece Radford scored 13 points and Williams added 10 for the Aggies (15-2, 4-0 SEC).
Jarron Coleman led Missouri (7-9, 1-3) with 14 points.
• Vanderbilt 73, Georgia 66: Jordan Wright scored 20 points and grabbed 12 rebounds, Scotty Pippen Jr. scored 13 and Vanderbilt resumed its winning ways beating Georgia on Saturday.
The Commodores (10-6, 2-2) had won four in a row, including a victory at Arkansas to begin Southeastern Conference play, but were recently toppled by South Carolina and Kentucky at home.
Georgia (5-12, 0-4) lost its sixth straight.
The Bulldogs appeared poised to end its skid as they went to halftime up 36-28 on the strength of 14-for-27 shooting while Vandy missed 19 of 30 shot attempts before the break.
But Vanderbilt regrouped, started the second half with a 13-0 run and never trailed again.
• Florida 71, South Carolina 63: Phlandrous Fleming Jr. and Kowacie Reeves scored 14 points each to help Florida earn its first Southeastern Conference win of the season on Saturday.
Colin Castleton added 10 points, 10 points fewer than his average in conference play, but had a career-tying eight blocks plus seven rebounds. Florida (10-6, 1-3) avoided its its first 0-4 SEC start since 1950.
Chico Carter Jr. scored 12 points and Erik Stevenson added 10 for the Gamecocks (10-6, 1-3).
