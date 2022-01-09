BATON ROUGE, La. — LSU coach Will Wade sees no reason to put leading scorer Tari Eason in the starting lineup.
At least, not until the Tigers stop winning.
Eason capped a 24-point, 12-rebound performance with a pivotal dunk in transition with 1:21 left, and No. 21 LSU held on to beat No. 18 Tennessee 79-67 on Saturday night for the Tigers' second-straight triumph over a ranked opponent.
“We're 14-1. We're 2-1 in the SEC. Nobody in their right mind would change things up,” Wade said.
“He's a great player. He plays a ton of minutes. We close the game with him,” Wade continued. “This is how we started the season and we're not changing any of that.”
Darius Days scored 15 before fouling out in the final minutes and Brandon Murray added 13 points for LSU, which has won two straight — including a victory over No. 16 Kentucky on Tuesday night — since its lone loss of the season at Auburn last week.
“We’re hard workers. We get after it in practice," said Eason, a transfer from Cincinnati. "We had guys like Days diving on the floor in July. The leadership that he and our other leaders bring is really important, and it has really fed into our other guys.”
The Tigers' victory may have come at a cost. Starting guard Xavier Pinson, who had nine points and seven assists, had to be helped to the locker room with a right knee injury after slipping during a stop in the lane late in the second half.
Wade said early indications are it's a sprain and not season-ending, but Pinson will have imaging done on knee ligaments to provide a clearer picture.
Kennedy Chandler scored 19 points and Santiago Vescovi added 14 points for the Volunteers (10-4, 1-2), who trailed by as many as 20 points before pulling as close as five points with three minutes left. Uros Plavsic scored 12 for Tennessee. But the Vols also missed 14 of 37 free throws.
“If you had told me that we were going to get to the free-throw line 37 times, I would have told you we were going to win by 10,” Tennessee coach Rick Barnes said.
Barnes also was dismayed by LSU's 23 points off of 15 Vols turnovers.
“Do I want to see us be smarter as a group? Yes," Barnes said. “The thing that bothered me today was as much time as we talked about taking care of the ball, it was the same guys that normally don’t that didn’t today and it hurt us.”
• No. 16 Kentucky 92, Georgia 77: Oscar Tshiebwe had a career-high 29 points and 17 rebounds, TyTy Washington Jr. added a school-record 17 assists with 17 points, and the Wildcats (12-3, 2-1 SEC) shot 63% after halftime.
Both teams looked to rebound from close losses, intensity reflected in a back-and-forth first half featuring 10 lead changes. Late baskets by Tshiebwe and Keion Brooks Jr. (14 points) helped the Wildcats lead 40-37 at halftime before mounting several spurts, including a 13-4 run over four minutes that made it 73-56. They made 22 of 35 in the second half and finished 40 of 70 (57%).
Kario Oquendo had 22 points, Aaron Cook 17 and Noah Baumann 14 for the Bulldogs (5-10, 0-2), who dropped their fourth consecutive game.
Tshiebwe bounced back from a season-low nine points at No. 21 LSU to have his 11th double-double by the break before topping his previous scoring high of 25 points. The junior forward seemed headed for a 20-20 outing before settling for helping Kentucky win the boards 31-25. He finished 13-of-21 from the field.
• South Carolina 72, Vanderbilt 70: USC's James Reese V scored 13 points and Vanderbilt failed to get up a shot in the final 6.3 seconds.
Myles Stute, who led the Commodores with 19 points, made 1 of 2 free throws with 12 seconds left. Reese responded with 1 of 2 from the line with 6.3 seconds to go.
Following a timeout, Scotty Pippen Jr. took the ball the length of the court but as he drove to the basket tried to kick out out as time expired.
Wildens Leveque added 10 for the Gamecocks (10-4, 1-1 Southeastern Conference). Pippen scored 15 of his 17 in the second half and Jordan Wright had 15 for the Commodores (9-5, 1-1), who had their four-game winning streak snapped.
• Texas A&M 86, Arkansas 81: Quenton Jackson led a balanced attack with 16 points, and Marcus Williams made the clinching free throws with 4.4 seconds left for A&M.
Henry Coleman III scored 14 points for the Aggies (13-2, 2-0 Southeastern Conference), who won their sixth straight, the last being a two-point conference win at Georgia. Andre Gordon added 13 points, Tyrece Radford 12 and Wade Taylor IV 11.
Notae scored 31 points for the Razorbacks (10-5, 0-3), who have lost five of six.
• Ole Miss 82, Mississippi State 72: Matthew Murrell scored 31 points on 10-of-11 shooting to lead the Rebels (9-5, 1-1 SEC).
Daeshun Ruffin added 17 points, while Nysier Brooks and Jaemyn Brakefield had 15 each.
Iverson Molinar and Garrison Brooks scored 16 each for the Bulldogs (10-4, 1-1). D.J. Jeffries had 13.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.