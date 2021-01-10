GAINESVILLE, Fla. — In his first game of the season, Keion Brooks Jr. scored 12 points on 6-for-8 shooting and Kentucky more closely resembled its No. 10 pre-season ranking by throttling Florida 76-58 on Saturday.
Brooks is the only returning scholarship player who played last season, and only until last week was he medically cleared to return to competition after missing the first nine games of the season with a left leg injury.
Although he'd been conditioning and participating with the team in non-contact drills, Thursday was his first full practice since the injury.
The Wildcats (4-6, 3-0 Southeastern Conference) used a 16-4 run to start the second half after leading 35-29 at the break.
Brandon Boston Jr. and Davion Mintz each scored 13 for Kentucky and Olivier Sarr 10.
Anthony Duruji scored 15 for Florida (5-3, 2-2) and Tyree Appleby 10.
Kentucky has won three straight and will ready itself to play Alabama (9-3, 4-0) in an early-conference matchup for the top spot in the SEC on Tuesday.
• No. 9 Tennessee 68, Texas A&M 54: Santiago Vescovi scored a career-high 23 points, including six 3-pointers, to push the No. 9 Volunteers past Texas A&M. John Fulkerson added 11 and Jaden Springer 10 for Tennessee (9-1, 3-1 SEC).
Savion Flagg had 12 points and Quenton Jackson 11 for Texas A&M (6-4, 1-3).
• Arkansas 99, Georgia 69: Moses Moody and Davonte Davis combined for 45 points, five reached double figures in scoring and Arkansas raced away to to a 99-69 win over Georgia on Saturday, shooting over 50% from either side of the 3-point arc.
Moody led with 25 points on 9-for-15 shooting, Davis added 20 on 9-for-14 shooting — both were career highs in scoring. Jalen Tate and Vance Jackson each scored 15 for the Razorbacks (10-2, 2-2 SEC).
Andrew Garcia and Toumani Camara each scored 15 points to lead Georgia (7-3, 0-3) while Sahvir Wheeler added 14.
• Mississippi State 84, Vanderbilt 81: Iverson Molinar scored 24 points, D.J. Stewart Jr. added 16 and Mississippi State made just enough free throws in the closing seconds to hold off Vanderbilt 84-81 on Saturday.
Tolu Smith added 18 points and seven rebounds for Mississippi State (8-4, 3-1 SEC) and Jalen Johnson scored 10.
Scotty Pippen Jr. scored 18 points, dished 12 assists for Vanderbilt (4-5, 0-3).
• LSU 75, Ole Miss 61: Former Alabama Mr. Basketball Trendon Watford led all scorers with 21 points and LSU coasted to 8-2 overall and 3-1 in the SEC.
Javonte Smart scored 17 points, Darius Days 15 and Eric Gaines 10 for the Tigers. Austin Crowley scored 10 points for Ole Miss (6-4, 1-2).
