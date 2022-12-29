COLUMBIA, Mo. — Kobe Brown scored 30 points in a dominant performance, D'Moi Hodge added 15 and Missouri blew out No. 19 Kentucky 89-75 on Wednesday night in the Southeastern Conference opener for both teams.
DeAndre Gholston and Sean East II also had 12 points apiece for the Tigers (12-1), who roared past then-No. 16 Illinois 93-71 last week and are off to their best start since the 2013-14 season. The win over Kentucky was only their third in 17 games.
Missouri led by 12 at halftime and stretched it to more than 20 down the stretch, handing Kentucky coach John Calipari just his third loss in 14 SEC openers. The Wildcats had been 306-58 against unranked teams under him.
The Wildcats (8-4) could be unranked soon, and perhaps cede their place to the Tigers, who already were receiving votes this week. Their only loss under first-year coach Dennis Gates came to No. 4 Kansas in their last game at Mizzou Arena.
Oscar Tshiebwe led Kentucky with 23 points and 19 rebounds, but most of his offense came at the foul line, where he was just 11 of 17. Cason Wallace added 19 points despite playing with four fouls down the stretch.
The Tigers got off to a quick start against the Wildcats — they like to play fast all the time — and built a 10-point lead by getting easy baskets in transition. And when they sped up too much, or Kentucky picked off a pass or one went flying into the seats, the Wildcats were unable to take advantage when they coughed up the ball themselves.
Not that shots were falling for them; Kentucky missed 11 of its first 12 from beyond the arc.
It's not the first time the Wildcats have struggled to score. They plodded their way to a 60-41 victory over Bellarmine last month, and a couple of weeks ago, barely scraped past 50 points in a 63-53 loss to UCLA at Madison Square Garden.
The Tigers, meanwhile, entered fourth nationally in scoring, and it was evident as they built a 42-30 halftime lead.
Nothing changed in the opening minutes of the second half, either: Brown converted a three-point play for Missouri, the Wildcats' Chris Livingston turned it over, Brown scored again and Livingston turned it over again.
Missouri's lead eventually swelled to 50-32 with just over 16 minutes to go.
Kentucky spent the next five minutes slowly whittling it in half, closing to 56-47 when Lance Ware followed up a miss by Tshiebwe under the bucket. But the Tigers answered with eight quick points to regain control, and they eventually got the lead over 20 points before cruising to a statement win over the Wildcats.
• Georgia 78, Rider 72: Terry Roberts and Kario Oquendo each scored 17 points to lead the Bulldogs.
Mervin James scored six points and Allen Betrand had a 3-pointer during Rider's 17-4 run to pull to 74-72 with 56 seconds to play, but Georgia made its last four free throws to end it.
Georgia (10-3) has won six of its last seven games and is 8-0 at home.
Jabri Abdur-Rahim added 15 points on five 3-pointers and Mardrez McBride scored 11 points for the Bulldogs, who shot 13 of 25 from long distance. Roberts and McBride each made three 3s.
Georgia scored the first 10 points of the game and led 37-30 at the break. McBride made two 3-pointers, Roberts scored five points and Oquendo converted a three-point play off on an alley-oop dunk as the Bulldogs opened the second half on a 21-8 run and led 58-38 with 13:53 to play.
Tariq Ingraham scored 15 points to lead Rider (5-6). James finished with 14 points and Betrand had 12.
It was the first meeting between the teams.
Georgia posted double-digit wins before New Year's Day for just the fourth time in the program's 118 seasons.
