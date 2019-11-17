OXFORD, Miss. — Joe Burrow threw for 489 yards and five touchdowns as No. 1 LSU built a big lead and held off Ole Miss, 58-37, on Saturday night.
Coming off an emotional 46-41 home win at Alabama last week, the Tigers (10-0, 6-0 Southeastern Conference) scored on four of their first five possessions jump out to a 28-0 lead over the Rebels (4-7, 2-5).
The teams combined for 1,328 yards of total offense, including 714 by the Tigers. Burrow enhanced his Heisman Trophy front-runner status, completing 32 of 42 passes, including touchdown passes of 34, 51 and 61 yards to Ja'Marr Chase (227 yards) and 12 and 7 yards to Justin Jefferson (112 yards).
Burrow completed 17 consecutive passes at one point to set a school record. He threw two interceptions in the second half as Ole Miss climbed closer, but put the game away with a 61-yard touchdown pass to Chase with 5:11 remaining.
Clyde Edwards-Helaire capped the scoring with a 49-yard touchdown run with 3:08 left and finished with 174 yards rushing on 23 carries.
Ole Miss freshman quarterback John Rhys Plumlee had 212 yards rushing yards, a school record for a quarterbacks, and three touchdowns and was 9 of 16 passing for 123 yards.
--
No. 11 Florida 23, Missouri 6
Kyle Trask threw two touchdown passes after a sluggish first half to lead the Gators to victory in Columbia, Mo.
Trask completed 23 of 35 passes for 282 yards. That was plenty of offense for Florida (9-2, 6-2 Southeastern Conference), which held Missouri to 204 total yards. Linebacker Jon Greenard spent most of the day in the Tigers’ backfield, finishing with two sacks and five tackles for loss.
The Tigers (5-5, 2-4) have lost four straight games and haven’t scored a touchdown in the last two.
Florida led 6-3 after a first half in which the teams combined for 10 punts. The Gators struggled up front offensively in the first half, allowing four sacks to a team that had only 14 sacks on the season entering the game. They gained just 29 yards on the ground before intermission and finished with 56 rushing yards.
It was a similar story for Missouri, which welcomed Kelly Bryant back at quarterback after he missed last week’s game at Georgia with a hamstring injury. Bryant repeatedly slipped out of the arms of blitzers to extend plays, but the Tigers struggled to put drives together without any help from its running game. Bryant completed 25 of 38 passes for 204 yards and one interception. Missouri’s only scores came on two Tucker McCann field goals.
--
Kentucky 38, Vanderbilt 14
Kentucky rushed for a season-high 398 yards and kept its bowl hopes alive with the win in Nashville. The Wildcats need a home win over Tennessee-Martin or Louisville in their last two games to become bowl eligible for the fourth straight season.
Lynn Bowden and Chris Rodriguez both rushed for over 100 yards for the Wildcats (5-5, 3-5 Southeastern Conference). Kentucky rambled for 529 yards in total offense and nearly doubled Vanderbilt in time of possession.
Rodriguez led the way, rushing for 129 yards and two touchdowns against the Commodores (2-8, 1-6). The Wildcats scored 38 consecutive points after falling behind by two touchdowns early in the game. It was the largest margin of victory in the series since 2001.
Vanderbilt scored two touchdowns in 45 seconds to take a 14-0 lead in the first quarter. Ke’Shawn Vaughn scored on a 5-yard run with 5:21 left in the first quarter and two plays from scrimmage later cornerback Allan George raced to the end zone on a 67-yard fumble return to extend the Commodores’ early lead.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.