KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Ty'Son Williams scored a 5-yard touchdown run in the second overtime after BYU made a stunning drive for a game-tying field goal in the closing seconds of regulation as the Cougars edged Tennessee 29-26 on Saturday.
BYU (1-1) rallied from a 13-3 halftime deficit and forced overtime when Zach Wilson's 64-yard completion to Micah Simon set up Jake Oldroyd's third field goal of the night — a 33-yarder with one second left.
The Cougars got the ball first in overtime and scored on Zach Wilson's 14-yard touchdown pass to Talon Shumway. Tennessee tied it when Jarrett Guarantano found Jauan Jennings across the middle for a 13-yard completion.
Tennessee opened the second overtime session by settling for Brent Cimaglia's fourth field goal of the night, a 40-yarder that gave the Vols a 26-23 lead.
BYU then sealed the win on Williams' bruising touchdown run. The South Carolina graduate transfer appeared to be stopped just a few yards short of the end zone, but he kept running and finally got across the goal line with some help from his linemen.
Williams ended the night with 92 yards rushing and two touchdowns on 17 carries. Wilson was 19 of 29 for 232 yards.
Tennessee's Ty Chandler rushed for 154 yards on 26 carries, while Jauan Jennings had four catches for 88 yards and two touchdowns. That still wasn't enough for the Volunteers, who fell to 0-2 for the first time since dropping their first six games in 1988.
---
NO. 3 GEORGIA 63, MURRAY STATE 17
ATHENS, Ga. — D'Andre Swift ran for two touchdowns, Jake Fromm threw for 166 yards and a score, and No. 3 Georgia broke loose in the second quarter Saturday on the way to a 63-17 blowout of FCS school Murray State.
With temperatures climbing into the mid-90s, Georgia (2-0) got off to a sluggish start and went to the second quarter tied at 7 after giving up a long touchdown pass to the Racers (1-1).
But the Bulldogs finally erupted for a 35-point barrage in the second period.
Brian Herrien ran 2 yards for the go-ahead score. J.R. Reed scooped up a fumble and went 14 yards for a touchdown. Swift tacked on a 10-yard TD run. Fromm hooked up with freshman George Pickens on a 15-yard scoring play. Finally, redshirt freshman Zamir White darted for a 6-yard score, sending Georgia to the locker room with a 42-7 lead.
Fromm completed his last nine passes and finished 10 of 11. Swift rushed for 67 yards on just six carries. Pickens hauled in a 43-yard catch with a diving, somersaulting effort and finished with four receptions for 78 yards.
---
NO. 11 FLORIDA 45, TENNESSEE-MARTIN 0
GAINESVILLE, Fla. — No. 11 Florida might have lost its top two players in a 45-0 victory over lower-division Tennessee-Martin on Saturday night.
Elusive receiver Kadarius Toney and speedy cornerback CJ Henderson left the game in the first half and did not return — a potentially significant setback considering the Gators (2-0) open Southeastern Conference play next week at Kentucky.
Toney and Henderson each wear No. 1, mostly because of their talents. Without them, Florida still manhandled overmatched UT Martin.
Feleipe Franks completed 25 of 27 passes, including 15 straight to start the game, for 270 yards and two touchdowns. He dropped in beautiful TD passes to Van Jefferson and Tyrie Cleveland, but he also was again slow through his progressions.
Lamical Perine ran for 51 yards and a score. Fellow running back Malik Davis, who missed most of 2018 because of a knee injury, scored for the first time in nearly two years.
The defense picked up where it left off against rival Miami , finishing with five sacks and holding the Skyhawks to 194 yards.
Florida led 38-0 early in the fourth — and had emptied its bench — when quarterback John Bachus scampered for 48 yards and gave UT Martin its best scoring opportunity. Highly touted freshman Kaiir Elam intercepted Bachus' pass in the end zone on the ensuing play.
---
MISSOURI 38, WEST VIRGINIA 7
COLUMBIA — After jumping out to an early lead against West Virginia on Saturday, there was no letdown for the Missouri football team like there was in Wyoming.
The Tigers dominated the Mountaineers, 38-7, in their home opener at Memorial Stadium, giving Barry Odom’s squad its first win of the season.
After striking first with a 43-yard field goal, Missouri capitalized on an interception by sophomore Nick Bolton. Bryant found tight end Albert Okwuegbunam for a 26-yard touchdown that put MU up 10-0.
Roundtree extended MU’s lead to 17-0 early in the second quarter with a 10-yard touchdown. After a tough game at Wyoming, Rountree rushed for 99 yards on 18 carries.
Bryant connected with Okwuegbunam for their second touchdown of the day.
Shortly before halftime, Bryant found Barrett Banister for his first career touchdown, extending MU’s lead to 31-0.
Bolton extended MU’s lead to 38-0 after he intercepted West Virginia backup Jack Allison’s first pass and returned it 20 yards.
West Virginia finally scored with 5:13 left in the fourth quarter on a 46-yard pass to George Campbell.
---
PURDUE 42, VANDERBILT 24
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue senior quarterback Elijah Sindelar and speedy sophomore Rondale Moore are developing into a powerful duo.
Sindelar passed for 509 yards and five touchdowns and ran for another TD in the Boilermakers' 42-24 victory over Vanderbilt on Saturday. Purdue caught 13 passes for 220 yards, both career highs.
Moore pulled in 13 catches for a career-high 220 yards and a touchdown.
The Boilermakers (1-1) scored quickly after taking the second-half kickoff to take a 21-10 edge. Jared Sparks hauled in a wide-open 50-yard TD pass from Sindelar as one Vanderbilt defender fell down on the coverage. It was junior Sparks' first TD and the longest catch of his career.
Sindelar's 20-yard TD pass to, pushed the lead to 28-10. The play was set up after a 15-yard penalty for helmet targeting by Vanderbilt cornerback Randall Haynie, who was disqualified.
Vanderbilt (0-2) closed the deficit to 28-16 on Riley Neal's 10-yard touchdown pass to Cam Johnson early in the fourth quarter.
Moore's 34-yard TD grab gave Purdue a 35-16 lead.
Vandy's final score came on Neal's 75-yard TD pass to Chris Pierce and a two-point conversion, closing the deficit to 35-24. Purdue added a final TD on Sindelar's 1-yard TD run.
---
SOUTH CAROLINA 72, CHARLESTON SOUTHERN 10
COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina fans gave quarterback Ryan Hilinski even more love than a second string QB typically gets in his first start and the freshman with the inspiring backstory responded with a storybook debut.
Hilinski completed 24 of 30 passes for 282 yards and two touchdowns and ran for another score leading the Gamecocks (1-1) to a 72-10 win over Charleston Southern on Saturday.
The Gamecocks mostly kept it simple for Hilinski against the FCS Buccaneers (0-2) with plenty of screens, short passes and handoffs. Hilinski did hit Bryan Edwards in stride for a 60-yard touchdown pass and looked like a freshman in the third quarter when he was rushed and sailed a pass for his one interception.
But overall, it was a fine debut for the freshman. Things get exponentially harder next week with No. 2 Alabama coming to town for the Southeastern Conference opener.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.