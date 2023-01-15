KNOXVILLE — Negativity has dogged the Kentucky basketball program since its disappointing loss to South Carolina on Tuesday.
Heading into Saturday's 63-56 win over No. 5 Tennessee, Wildcats coach John Calipari did his best to insulate his players while absorbing as many bullets as possible himself.
“I haven’t lost faith in any of these guys,” he said. “I’ve got a good team. (Friday night), I collected all the (players’ cell) phones and iPads and everything else.”
Antonio Reeves scored 18 points and Oscar Tshiebwe had 15 points and 13 rebounds to lead the Wildcats (11-6, 2-3 Southeastern Conference) over the Volunteers. The victory ended a 25-game home win streak for Tennessee (14-3, 4-1) that dated to the end of the 2020-21 season.
Kentucky led 58-50 with 3:28 left in the game. Two free throws by Santiago Vescovi and two buckets by Uros Plavsic closed the gap to two with less than a minute to play.
A Wildcat turnover gave Tennessee a shot to tie or take the lead, but Zakai Zeigler and Plavsic missed down low.
“Both coaches made it a slugfest,” said Calipari. “Nobody backed down.”
The Wildcats showed a physical presence and dominated the Volunteers on the boards, 43-23. Tennessee came into the game leading the SEC in rebounding margin (+9.94).
“Our frontline's gotta do a better job rebounding,” said Tennessee coach Rick Barnes. “On the defensive end, we have to get everyone involved.”
The Tennessee big man Plavsic, who scored 19 points, was the only Vol to match Kentucky's physicality.
Calipari said the strategy was to focus on the Vols' perimeter play, while letting Plavsic have his way.
“They can beat us with 3s,” said Calipari. “They won't beat us with 2s.”
• Vanderbilt 97, Arkansas 84: Tyrin Lawrence scored 22 points as Vanderbilt rallied from a 10-point deficit in the second half and to beat No. 15 Arkansas. The Commodores outscored Arkansas 63-42 after halftime.
Vanderbilt (9-8, 2-2 Southeastern Conference) trailed 50-40 before the 3s started falling, and Jordan Wright's 3 put Vandy ahead to stay up 59-56 with 12:40 left.
The Commodores kept scoring for a 33-9 run and a 73-59 lead with 7:43 left on a pair of free throws by Liam Robbins. The fifth-year forward scored all 14 of his points in the second half after playing only a minute in the first half with two fouls.
Arkansas (12-5, 1-4) lost its third straight.
Wright finished with 17 points for Vanderbilt. Myles Stute had 15, and Trey Thomas added 13 in a chippy game that featured three reviews with a Flagrant 1 for Arkansas and Vanderbilt guard Ezra Manjon ejected before halftime.
Ricky Council IV led the Razorbacks with 24 points.
• Florida 73, Missouri 60: Colin Castleton had 16 points and 13 rebounds for his third double-double of the season, and Florida rallied from 11 down to upend No. 20 Missouri.
Castleton chipped in six assists, three steals and two blocks as the Gators (10-7, 3-2 Southeastern Conference) won their third consecutive game. He made 7 of 11 shots and finished with five offensive boards.
Missouri (13-4, 2-3) lost its third in a row on the road, this one mostly because it had no answer for Castleton inside.
Will Richard added 18 points thanks mostly to four 3-pointers for Florida, and Riley Kugel chipped in 13 points and five rebounds. The Gators hit 10 of 23 from 3-point range, including 6 of 13 in the second half.
Kobe Brown led the Tigers with 21 points.
• Georgia 62, Ole Miss 58: Kario Oquendo scored all 15 of his points in the second half and his 10 straight points in the final four minutes carried Georgia.
The win came in first-year Georgia coach Mike White's first trip to Oxford, where he was a four-year starter for the Rebels, leading them to three straight 20-win seasons before becoming an assistant coach on teams that won two Southeastern Conference West titles.
Oquendo finished 5 of 10 from the field and was 3 of 4 from beyond the arc. Roberts finished with 14 points, seven rebounds and five assists for Georgia (13-4, 3-1 SEC).
Murrell led Ole Miss (8-9, 0-5) with 13 points, four rebounds, four assists and a pair of steals. Amaree Abram contributed 12 points and five assists.
• Texas A&M 94, South Carolina 53: Wade Taylor IV knocked down 8 of his 10 shots from the field, with his only misses coming from behind the 3-point arc where he was 4 of 6, for Texas A&M.
The Aggies raced to a 32-9 lead with 7:30 left in the first half before the Gamecocks could reach double digits and led, 50-18 by intermission. Texas A&M shot 34 of 62 from the field (54.8%), including 9 of 20 from distance and converted 17 of 21 from the line en route to its sixth straight win.
Taylor finished with 20 points to lead Texas A&M. Julius Marble and Dexter Dennis added 14 and 13 points, respectively. Henry Coleman III posted a double-double with 12 points and 11 rebounds and Khalen Robinson chipped in 12 points off the bench. In all, a dozen players figured in the scoring for the Aggies.
Zachary Davis had 13 points to lead South Carolina (8-9, 1-3 Southeastern Conference), which shot 19 of 50 from the field (38%), including 6 of 22 from long range. Meechie Johnson had 11 points and three assists.
Texas A&M snapped a six-game losing streak to South Carolina. The last five losses to the Gamecocks have been by double-digits.
