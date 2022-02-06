NASHVILLE — Coach Jerry Stackhouse wanted guard Rodney Chatman at Vanderbilt, even if only for one season.
Chatman scored a season-high 24 points and made a career-high six 3-pointers as Vanderbilt beat No. 25 LSU 75-66 on Saturday night for the Commodores' biggest win this season.
“He’s a winner,” Stackhouse said of Chatman. “Nothing against our guys, but just over the last two years we hadn't put a lot of wins in the column ... We've lost a lot of close games. Sometimes to get over that hump, you have to have an influx of winners in there, and that’s Rodney.”
A graduate student, Chatman played his first two seasons at Chattanooga and two more at Dayton, including starting on the 2019-20 team that went 29-2.
“I feel confident, the guys are confident in me,” Chatman said. "And it just felt good before the game, so it translated to the game.”
Vanderbilt (12-10, 4-6 Southeastern Conference) now has won two of its last three. Stackhouse is now 2-9 against top 25 teams, and both have come against LSU and coach Will Wade, a Nashville native, inside Memorial Gym on the same date.
With the victory, the Commodores also matched their most wins since going 12-20 in the 2017-18 season.
Scotty Pippen Jr., the SEC's leading scorer averaging 19.3 points a game, was held to seven points and nine assists.
Myles Stute helped Vanderbilt protect its lead in the second half by knocking down three of his five 3-pointers. He finished with 17 points. Jordan Wright added 13.
LSU (16-7, 4-6) now has lost three straight and six of seven. Tari Eason led LSU with 16 points, 14 in the second half. Eric Gaines had 14, and Darius Days added 10 points and 11 rebounds.
“We need better play from a lot of folks,” said Wade, who didn't talk to reporters until 50 minutes after the game. “What we're doing is not, it’s not good enough. It’s not good enough on a lot of fronts. We need a lot of guys to step up and certainly play better as we kind of work our way through this slump.”
• Florida 62, Ole Miss 57 (OT): Colin Castleton returned to the lineup and scored 17 points to spark the Gators (15-8, 5-5 SEC) past the Rebels (12-11, 3-7).
Castleton, in his first game back since missing six games with a shoulder injury, added seven rebounds and three blocks. Tyree Appleby and Phlandrous Fleming Jr. scored 10 points each for Florida.
Fagan led Ole Miss with 15 points.
• Missouri 70, Texas A&M 66: Kobe Brown made two free throws with 9 seconds remaining and finished with 21 points to help the Tigers (9-13, 3-6 SEC) hold off the Aggies (15-8, 4-6).
Brown sank 5 of 9 shots from the floor and made 11 of 12 free throws. He added six rebounds, six assists and blocked two shots. Quenton Jackson and Hayden Hefner topped Texas A&M with 17 points each.
