ATHENS, Ga. — George Pickens scored Georgia’s only touchdown, Rodrigo Blankenship booted four field goals and the defense stymied Texas A&M, leading the No. 4 Bulldogs to a lackluster 19-13 victory over the 24th-ranked Aggies on Saturday.
Georgia (10-1, 7-1 Southeastern Conference, No. 4 CFP) wrapped up its conference schedule and stayed on course to make a run at the College Football Playoff.
While the Bulldogs struggled offensively, the defense turned in another dominating performance. Texas A&M (7-4, 4-3) was held to just minus-1 yards rushing and 274 yards overall, one week after piling up 319 yards on the ground in a rout of South Carolina.
But it was a struggle all the way for the Bulldogs, who managed only 260 total yards and didn’t seal the victory under D’Andre Swift broke off an 11-yard run on third-and-1 with 2 1/2 minutes remaining.
Blankenship connected on field goals of 41, 49, 37 and 31 yards to become Georgia’s career scoring leader with 418 points. He passed Marshall Morgan (407), Billy Bennett (409) and previous leader Blair Walsh (412).
Athens was hit by heavy rain before the game, and another line of torrential storms struck again in the second quarter, keeping famed mascot Uga X confined to his doghouse.
Then, suddenly, the showers cleared.
So did the cloud over the Georgia offense.
Just after sun broke through the clouds, bathing the towering north stands in light, Pickens slipped free along the right side of the end zone and hauled in a 16-yard pass from Jake Fromm, pushing the Bulldogs to a 13-3 lead at halftime.
It was not a sign of things to come.
Georgia kept settling for field goals until Texas A&M finally reached the end zone with their most impressive drive of the game. Going 75 yards in 10 plays, the Aggies scored on Kellen Mond’s 19-yard touchdown pass to Jhamon Ausbon with 11:16 remaining.
---
Vanderbilt 38, East Tennessee State 0
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Ke’Shawn Vaughn rushed for 139 yards and two touchdowns as Vanderbilt ended a three-game losing streak with a 38-0 win over East Tennessee State in the Commodores’ home finale on Saturday.
The redshirt senior from nearby Pearl-Cohn High School in Nashville moved into sixth place in career yards at Vanderbilt with over 2,100.
The Buccaneers ended their season with their first shutout loss since 2016.
ETSU’s Quay Holmes, who rushed for a school-record 255 yards in last week’s win over Mercer, was held to a season-low 10 yards on 11 carries.
The Commodores (3-8) held the Buccaneers (3-9) to 105 yards in total offense.
Vanderbilt’s defense recorded season-highs for sacks (six) and tackles for loss (12).
Riley Neal passed for 179 yards and two touchdowns for the Commodores.
Vanderbilt tight end Jared Pinkney made his first two TD receptions of the season, including a 7-yard reception in the end zone that stretched the Commodores lead to 31-0 with 3:11 left in the third quarter.
---
Kentucky 50, UT-Martin 7
LEXINGTON, Ky. — Lynn Bowden rushed for 129 yards and two touchdowns to lead Kentucky to a 50-7 win over UT Martin on Saturday.
Bowden eclipsed the 100-yard plateau for the fifth time this season as the Wildcats shattered a single-game school record with 462 yards rushing. Kentucky has rushed for 863 yards in the past two games.
Kentucky (6-5) finished with 479 total yards, became bowl eligible for the fourth straight season and can improve its postseason status in the regular-season finale against Louisville next Saturday.
Bowden made his sixth consecutive start at quarterback and guided the Wildcats to four victories during that span.
Bowden didn’t attempt his first carry until the second quarter and used a 58-yard run to set up his own 2-yard TD burst to give the Wildcats a 22-0 lead with 5:36 remaining in the first half. Bowden finished with 89 yards rushing and two touchdowns in the opening half.
AJ Rose added 105 yards on six carries with one touchdown for Kentucky. Overall, six running backs rushed for 40 yards or more and Travis Tisdale and Tyler Markray each scored their first career touchdowns — both coming in the fourth quarter.
The FCS Skyhawks (7-5) scored their lone touchdown on Jaimiee Bowe’s 6-yard run with 11 minutes remaining in the game.
--
No. 1 LSU 56, Arkansas 20
BATON ROUGE, La. — Joe Burrow passed for 327 yards and three touchdowns, Clyde Edwards-Helaire rushed for a career-high 188 yards and three TDs and No. 1 LSU clinched its first trip since to the Southeastern Conference championship game since 2011 with a victory over reeling Arkansas on Saturday night.
LSU (11-0, 7-0) can finish no worse than a tie for first with Alabama (10-1, 6-1) and owns the tiebreaker by virtue of the Tigers’ 46-41 triumph in Tuscaloosa on Nov. 9.
