COLUMBIA, S.C. — Keyshawn Bryant had his first double-double of the season and South Carolina's defense smothered Georgia in the Gamecocks' 83-59 win on Wednesday night.
Bryant finished with 19 points, a season-high 10 rebounds and a career-best tying three steals. Jermain Couisnard added 18 points, AJ Lawson scored 12 points and Justin Minaya 10.
Bryant scored all his 11 first-half points during a 21-4 run that gave South Carolina (4-5, 2-3 Southeastern Conference) the lead for good, and made it 32-19 when Lawson hit a 3-pointer with 3:17 left before the break. Andrew Garcia made a layup to trim Georgia's deficit to 41-35 with 16:38 to play. Cousinard answered with a 3-pointer before Bryant made two free throws and Minaya hit a 3 in an 8-2 spurt, and the Bulldogs trailed by double figures the rest of the way.
Freshman K.D. Johnson scored 13 points and Garcia finished with 10 for Georgia (9-6, 2-6).
The Bulldogs made six of their first 13 shot and led 14-8 after Sahvir Wheeler hit a jumper with 11:33 left in the first half, but shot just 28% (15 of 53) the rest of the way. The Gamecocks defense contested jumpers, challenged shots at the rim and forced three Georgia shot-clock violations. The Bulldogs made just 4 of 26 from 3-point range in their lowest scoring game of the season.
Bryant, a 6-foot-6 junior who missed most of December and half of January for undisclosed reasons, is averaging 22.0 points in four games since returning.
South Carolina snapped a three-game skid.
• Florida 78, Vanderbilt 71: Tre Mann scored 15 points, Colin Castleton added 13 and Florida earned its third straight victory.
Florida (9-4, 6-3 SEC) was ahead by as many as 22 points with 9:52 remaining in the second half.
Noah Locke and Tyree Appleby each had 12 points and Scottie Lewis 10 for Florida, which has won six straight in the series.
Scotty Pippen Jr. scored a career-high 32 points plus five rebounds and six assists and Dylan Disu had 18 points and eight rebounds for Vanderbilt (4-8, 0-6).
• Arkansas 74, Ole Miss 59: J.D. Notae and Davonte Davis came off the bench for 19 and 14 points, respectively, to help lift the Razorbacks to a home win.
Justin Smith added 10 points for Arkansas (13-4, 5-4 SEC), which shot 48% overall and 41% from 3-point range.
Devontae Shuler had 19 points, Jarkel Joiner 11 and Luis Rodriguez 10 for Ole Miss (8-7, 3-5).
