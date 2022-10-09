GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Jaydon Hill was supposed to wear a brace on his right knee Saturday. He had practiced with it for weeks. He saw it waiting for him on the sideline.
But he felt so good in warmups that he decided to leave it there. And he won't touch it now.
Hill intercepted two passes, including one he returned 49 yards for a touchdown, and Florida held on to beat Missouri 24-17 on Saturday to end a six-game skid in Southeastern Conference play.
Hill’s pick-6 was among a bevy of big plays that gave the Gators (4-2, 1-2 SEC) their first league victory in a year. His second interception ended a third-quarter drive that had reached Florida’s 16-yard line.
“Words can't even describe it,” Hill said. “Just grateful for being here.”
It was a breakout performance for Hill, a third-year sophomore who was playing his second game since returning from a torn anterior cruciate ligament that wiped out his 2021 season. Hill had been a projected starter this past spring but injured a different ligament in the same knee and needed arthroscopic surgery.
“What a story, right?” coach Billy Napier said. “The discipline to continue to rehab, to stay the course. He's got passion about this game. I always felt like watching him in spring ball that he was one of the best players that we had. That showed up today. ... He was a difference-maker today."
Hill’s play against the Tigers (2-4, 0-3) also backed up his bulletin-board comments earlier this week.
“I’m like, ‘Man, I know what we’re supposed to do,’" Hill said. "We’re supposed to beat Missouri. That’s something we’re supposed to do. What I said, I had to back it up. I came out here and I did that.”
It was Florida’s defense that clinched the game. The Gators stopped a fourth-and-2 play with 1:17 remaining to put the Tigers away.
• No. 9 Ole Miss 52, Vanderbilt 28: Jaxson Dart threw for a career-high 448 yards and three touchdowns, and Mississippi rallied from a 10-point deficit Saturday in routing Vanderbilt for its first 6-0 start since 2014.
The Rebels (6-0, 2-0 Southeastern Conference) won their fourth straight in the series after trailing 20-10 in the second quarter. Quinshon Judkins ran for the first of his two TDs just before halftime, then the Rebels added three more in the third quarter as part of 35 straight points.
Senior Jonathan Mingo caught nine passes for a career-high and national season-high 247 yards and two TDs for Ole Miss.
Vanderbilt (3-3, 0-2) lost its 23rd consecutive SEC game and 10th straight for second-year coach Clark Lea.
• South Carolina 24, No. 13 Kentucky 14: Spencer Rattler was 14-of-19 passing for 177 yards, including a 42-yard go-ahead third-quarter touchdown to Antwane Wells, for the Gamecocks (4-2, 1-2).
MarShawn Lloyd ran for 110 yards and a score for USC, which finished with six sacks. Christopher Rodriguez's 126 yards rushing led the Wildcats (4-2, 1-2).
• Mississippi State 40, Arkansas 17: Will Rogers threw for three touchdowns and broke the Southeastern Conference mark for career completions, and the 23rd-ranked Bulldogs ran for their most yards with Leach in charge in a win over the Razorbacks.
Rogers was 31-of-48 passing for 395 yards and broke the SEC mark in he first quarter with the 922nd completion of his career, eclipsing the mark set by Georgia’s Aaron Murray in 52 games, Rogers has played in 28 games.
The Bulldogs (5-1, 2-1 SEC) rushed for over 100 yards for the second straight week for the first time with Leach as coach. Dillon Johnson gained 100 yards rushing, the first to do that in Leach's three seasons, and scored twice.
Arkansas (3-3, 1-3) played without starting quarterback KJ Jefferson, who had an unspecified injury. Malik Hornsby was 8-of-17 passing for 234 yards in Jefferson’s absence, with one touchdown and two interceptions. He also rushed for 114 yards on eight carries.
Raheim Sanders ran for 86 yards and a touchdown for Arkansas. Receiver Jadon Haselwood had 113 yards on three catches.
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.