ATHENS, Ga. — Kario Oquendo scored 21 points, Braelen Bridges and Justin Hill combined for 19 second-half points and Georgia defeated Kentucky 75-68 on Saturday.
Bridges scored 10 of his 12 points over a five-minute stretch when Georgia took back the lead for good. Hill, who finished with six assists, had a 3-pointer during the run and added four free throws late.
The Bulldogs (15-10, 5-7 SEC) snapped a three-game losing streak and dealt a damaging loss to a Wildcats (16-9, 7-5) team projected to be on the NCAA Tournament bubble. And they didn't quite forget their loss to Kentucky earlier in the season.
Oscar Tshiebwe, who had 37 points and 24 rebounds in Kentucky's win over Georgia on Jan. 17, finished with 20 and 14 for his 14th double-double this season.
Tshiebwe had only six points on 1-of-4 shooting in the first half but scored eight straight early in second when the Wildcats erased a 10-point halftime deficit, taking a 52-48 lead with 12 minutes to go on Toppin's 3-pointer.
Oquendo was only 5-of-15 shooting but made 10-of-12 at the line where the Bulldogs were 25-of-29 to Kentucky's 11-of-13.
• South Carolina 64, Ole Miss 61: Meechie Johnson made a three-point play and Jacobi Wright drilled a 3-pointer from the corner with 44 seconds left to lift South Carolina past Ole Miss.
Ole Miss hit 6 of 14 shots from behind the 3-point arc in the first half but went 0-9 over the final 20 minutes and missed opportunities to close out a win. With a two-point lead and 2:24 to play the Rebels worked for an open look and found Myles Burns with an open lane to the basket.
He could not get his open look to fall and, after Chico Carter Jr. was whistled for an intentional foul, Burns missed both free throws.
Hayden Brown scored 18 points to lead South Carolina (9-16, 2-10 Southeastern Conference). Wright hit 3 of 5 from distance and scored 17 points with five boards and four assists. Johnson contributed 13 points.
Tye Fagan led Ole Miss (10-15, 2-10) with 17 points. Robert Allen finished with 10 points and seven rebounds.
• Vanderbilt 88, Florida 80: Liam Robbins scored a career-high 32 points and grabbed 10 rebounds and Vanderbilt ended a nine-game losing streak against Florida.
Trey Thomas scored 16 and was perfect shooting, making all five shot attempts — four from 3-point range — and both foul shots. Ezra Manjon scored 11 and reserve Jordan Wright scored 10 points with 10 rebounds for the Commodores. Robbins finished 10-for-18 shooting.
Robbins made a pair of foul shots at the 9:33 mark, followed with a 3-pointer 30 seconds later for a 65-61 lead and Vanderbilt (13-12, 6-6) led for the remainder.
Colin Castleton scored 25 points for Florida and had 11 rebounds, Riley Kugel scored 18, reserve Kawacie Reeves scored 14 and Kyle Lofton 12 for the Gators (13-12, 6-6).
• Mississippi State 70, Arkansas 64: Dashawn Davis scored 17 points and Mississippi State picked up its fifth straight win.
Davis sank 6 of 11 shots from the floor with two 3-pointers for the Bulldogs (17-8, 5-7 Southeastern Conference). Shakeel Moore finished with 12 points, five rebounds and five assists. Tolu Smith pitched in with 11 points and eight rebounds. Cameron Matthews added 10 points and six boards.
Anthony Black totaled 23 points, five rebounds, five assists and three steals to pace the Razorbacks (17-8, 6-6), who saw their five-game win streak in SEC play end. Ricky Council IV had 10 points and six rebounds.
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.